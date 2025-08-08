International Relations and Cooperation, UNISA and Mbombela co-host G20 Townhall Outreach, 8 Aug

The University of South Africa in partnership with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and Mbombela Municipality will co-host a G20 Townhall Outreach Programme on Friday, 8 August 2025 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

This first series of the town hall discussions will be held under the theme “Financial inclusion for economic development: creating access to benefit grassroots economies”, with the aim to challenge the exclusion of youth, women, persons with disability as well as the marginalised communities from historic locations such as townships and rural areas.

It will serve as a platform to deepen public understanding of South Africa’s G20 Presidency by linking global policy discussions to local realities and explore how financial inclusion can unlock economic opportunities for youth, women, and small businesses, while promoting active citizen participation in shaping multilateral priorities.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an international forum of 19 major economies (plus the European Union and, since 2023, the African Union) that aims to address global economic and financial issues, representing a significant portion of the world's GDP, trade and population. It serves as a primary forum for international economic cooperation, focusing on issues like sustainable growth, financial inclusion and emerging risks.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the first G20 Town Hall Outreach Programme as follows:

Date : Friday, 08 August 2025

Time : 10:00

Venue : Ehlanzeni District Disaster Management Centre, 8 Van Niekerk Street, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

For RSVP’s and interviews requests, please contact Unisa Senior Media Officers: Mr Tommy Huma on 072 218 6197

/ 012 429 3981 / humartm@unisa.ac.za OR Mr Edgar Rathelele on 063 731 5456 / 012 429 3981 / ratheme@unisa.ac.za OR Ms. Mpho Rakgakole: DIRCO Media Liaison Officer on 074 553 8625 / rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

