Saskatchewan Tops Provincial Credit Ratings, Reflecting Economic Strength

August 7, 2025

Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate financial stability by maintaining the highest credit rating among the provinces when the ratings from all three major agencies are considered.

"Today's announcement highlights the strength and stability of Saskatchewan's economy," Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Jim Reiter said. "Our government remains committed to keeping Saskatchewan the most affordable place to live in Canada, while ensuring strong investments in critical areas like health care, education and capital infrastructure continue."

Moody's Investors Service, Morningstar DBRS (MDBRS) and S&P Global recently affirmed their credit ratings for Saskatchewan, with MDBRS maintaining its AA (low) rating, Moody's maintaining its Aa1 rating and S&P affirming its AA rating. All of the agencies assigned a stable outlook, reflecting continued confidence in Saskatchewan's fiscal management.

"We consider Saskatchewan's governance and management to be very strong," Moody's stated in its report. "The province has committed to meaningful debt prioritization, including limiting future debt increases and building up its liquidity levels to better withstand and mitigate future negative shocks."

The 2025-26 Budget introduced several changes to enhance affordability under The Saskatchewan Affordability Act, including the largest personal income tax reduction for residents since 2008. The measures included in the Act are expected to deliver approximately $250 million in tax savings for individuals and businesses this year. This is in addition to the more than $2 billion in affordability measures included in each and every budget.

Recent Statistics Canada data underscores Saskatchewan's economic momentum. The province's real gross domestic product (GDP) numbers at basic prices reached an all-time high of $80.5 billion in 2024, increasing by $2.6 billion, or 3.4 per cent. This ranks Saskatchewan second among provinces and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan also maintains the second-lowest net-debt-to-GDP ratio among the provinces.

