Province Recognizes Seniors' Week

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 28 to October 4 as Seniors' Week to celebrate the many contributions of older adults across the province.

"Saskatchewan seniors are a vibrant, engaged group of citizens," Seniors Minister Lori Carr said. "Our government is committed to meeting the needs of older residents and ensuring they have access to high-quality programs and services."

Saskatchewan's provincial budget provides a $7.1 million increase to deliver enhanced home and facility-based continuing care services for residents of all ages, from seniors to children with complex medical needs. This investment also supports full operation of 115 long-term care and convalescent beds located in Saskatoon to transition patients out of hospital into the most appropriate community setting.

Beginning April 1, the government invested $23 million to expand full coverage for Continuous and Flash Glucose Monitors (Advanced Glucose Monitors) to seniors aged 65 and older and young adults aged 18 to 25. This monitor uses a sensor on the skin to send a glucose level reading to a smart phone or other electronic device to help diabetics track their glucose levels, minimizing the risk and frequency of potentially life-threatening low-blood sugar episodes.

Provincial funding further supports a granting program that encourages senior-serving organizations to develop new ways of supporting seniors to maintain independence in their own communities.

Enhanced benefits for seniors include expanding the Personal Care Home Benefit through the Ministry of Social Services so it bridges the gap between seniors' monthly income and $3,500 per month. The Seniors Income Plan, also through the Ministry of Social Services, will increase by $500 annually for four years.

A range of additional services are in place to assist seniors in their communities. Some services include free home-based nursing care, subsidized home care support and reduced costs for publicly funded long-term care.

Through the Senior Citizens’ Ambulance Assistance Program (SCAAP), Ambulance trips are capped at $135 and inter-facility transfers are provided at no cost to seniors aged 65 and older. Through the Seniors’ Drug Plan, prescription drugs listed on the Saskatchewan Formulary, or approved under Exception Drug Status, are limited to a maximum cost of $25.

For further information about Seniors' Week and programs for seniors, visit: saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/seniors-services/seniors-week.

