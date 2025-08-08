JANET URIBE BRILLA CON INTERPRETACIONES DE LOS HIMNOS NACIONALES DE USA Y MÉXICO EN EL PARTIDO GALAXY VS. CRUZ AZUL

Janet Uribe sings for LA Galaxy Janet Uribe en LA Galaxy

I’m so grateful for the opportunity to honor both of my cultures in front of such an incredible audience,” — Janet Uribe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La estrella en ascenso de la música regional mexicana Janet Uribe regaló un momento inolvidable el pasado domingo durante el esperado encuentro entre el LA Galaxy y el Cruz Azul, interpretando tanto el Himno Nacional de Estados Unidos como el Himno Nacional Mexicano ante un público que abarrotó el Dignity Health Sports Park.

Con más de 24,000 aficionados presentes, el estadio vibró mientras las potentes y sentidas interpretaciones de Janet Uribe resonaban en todo el recinto. El público estalló en aplausos y gritos, celebrando su impecable doble presentación bilingüe, que capturó a la perfección el espíritu de unidad y orgullo en este duelo internacional.

“Estoy muy agradecida por la oportunidad de honrar a ambas culturas frente a una audiencia tan increíble”, expresó Janet Uribe. “Momentos como este me inspiran a seguir creando música que conecte con la gente a ambos lados de la frontera.”

Esta presentación llega en un momento emocionante para Janet Uribe, quien se prepara para lanzar en las próximas semanas su nuevo sencillo titulado “Vibrando Alto” junto al videoclip oficial. Es importante resaltar que su más reciente éxito, “Terminé Ganando” una colaboración con la artista y productora Celimar se ha convertido en un favorito de sus fans y fue presentado ante La Academia Latina de la Grabación® para su consideración a una posible nominación al Latin GRAMMY®.

Con impactantes presentaciones en vivo, una base de fans en constante crecimiento y nueva música en camino, Janet Uribe continúa consolidando su lugar como una de las voces más prometedoras de la música mexicana en la actualidad. No la pierdas de vista.



Sigue a Janet en sus redes:

Instagram: @_JanetUribe_

Facebook: Janet Uribe

Youtube: Janet Uribe



*Engish Version*

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JANET URIBE SHINES WITH BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCES AT SOLD-OUT GALAXY VS. CRUZ AZUL MATCH

ICCF Firm-- Rising Mexican music star Janet Uribe delivered an unforgettable moment last Sunday at the highly anticipated LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul match, performing both the U.S. National Anthem and the Mexican National Anthem to a sold-out crowd at Dignity Health Sports Park.

With over 24,000 fans in attendance, the stadium was electric as Janet’s powerful, heartfelt renditions echoed across the arena. The audience erupted in roaring applause, celebrating her flawless back-to-back bilingual performance that perfectly captured the spirit of unity and pride at the international showdown.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to honor both of my cultures in front of such an incredible audience,” said Janet Uribe. “It’s moments like these that inspire me to keep creating music that connects with people on both sides of the border.”

The performance comes at an exciting time for Janet Uribe, who is gearing up to release her new single “Vibrando Alto” along with the official music video in the coming weeks. Her most recent hit, “Terminé Ganando” a collaboration with artist and producer Celimar has become a fan favorite and was submitted to The Latin Recording Academy® for consideration for a possible Latin GRAMMY® nomination.

With stunning live performances, growing fan base, and new music on the horizon, Janet Uribe continues to cement her place as one of the most promising voices in Mexican music today.

