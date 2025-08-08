Nominees announced for a 3rd District Court vacancy

SALT LAKE CITY – The Third District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Third District Court. This position results from the resignation of Judge William K. Kendall, April 17, 2025.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Elizabeth Butler, Shareholder, Co-Chair of Litigation Department, Parsons Behle & Latimer; Joel Ferre, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Todd Hilbig, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office; Breanne Miller, Deputy District Attorney, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office; Todd Olsen, Commissioner, Third District Court

Written comments can be submitted to the Third District Judicial Nominating Commission at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Aug. 17, 2025. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.