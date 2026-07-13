Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 13 – July 17, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 14
9:30 a.m. Speak at BUILD Coordinating Council meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Speak at Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center groundbreaking
Location: 5770 Missile Way, Roy, Utah
Media Access
2:15 p.m. Host Energy Industry Roundtable with Governor’s Office of Economic Development
Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and Franz Kolb, director of the Center for International Business and Diplomacy
Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, July 15
9:00 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, commissioner of the Utah Department of Transportation
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Speak at “Flavors of Utah” military care package service project
Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meet with cabinet and staff on Great Salt Lake
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Capitol North Building, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 16
11:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States trade representative
Location: Salt Lake City
1:20 p.m. Meet with Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta
Location: Virtual
2:00 p.m. Meet with Dave Layton, Layton Construction Company
Location: Eagle Mountain
Friday, July 17
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 13 – July 17, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 13
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 14
10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors
Location: Virtual
Wednesday, July 15
No public meetings
Thursday, July 16
No public meetings
Friday, July 17
No public meetings
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