Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule: July 13 – July 17, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 13

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 14

9:30 a.m. Speak at BUILD Coordinating Council meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Speak at Northrop Grumman Roy Innovation Center groundbreaking

Location: 5770 Missile Way, Roy, Utah

Media Access

2:15 p.m. Host Energy Industry Roundtable with Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Location: Capitol Board Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, and Franz Kolb, director of the Center for International Business and Diplomacy

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol



Wednesday, July 15

9:00 a.m. Meet with Carlos Braceras, commissioner of the Utah Department of Transportation

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Speak at “Flavors of Utah” military care package service project

Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol

10:45 a.m. Meet with cabinet and staff on Great Salt Lake

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Capitol North Building, Utah State Capitol



Thursday, July 16

11:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States trade representative

Location: Salt Lake City

1:20 p.m. Meet with Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta

Location: Virtual

2:00 p.m. Meet with Dave Layton, Layton Construction Company

Location: Eagle Mountain

Friday, July 17

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 13 – July 17, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 13

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 14

10:00 a.m. Meet with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors

Location: Virtual



Wednesday, July 15

No public meetings



Thursday, July 16

No public meetings

Friday, July 17

No public meetings