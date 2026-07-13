NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham
SALT LAKE CITY (July 13, 2026) — Following a presidential proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately and return to full-staff at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026.
The governor invites all private citizens, businesses and organizations to join in this recognition by lowering their flags.
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