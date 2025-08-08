Red Light Method Opens Their Sixth Studio In Atlanta

Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Modalities

Red Light Method continues to develop successful franchise locations across the county

We put our franchisees and our members first. Their success is our success.” — Eric Tepper

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just one month after opening in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Red Light Method successfully opens their sixth franchise studio in Mid-Town Atlanta. Located inside the Inspire Med-Spa Red Light Method Mid-Town is combining the signature red light therapy, Power Plate workouts, and express Pilates reformer sessions.“I knew when I met the husband and wife franchise team in Atlanta they were the perfect fit. They were one of the first franchisees to contact us when we started franchising. They were passionate, brilliant, and loved our method. Almost immediately they flew out to meet us and experience the treatments for themselves. They signed an agreement for the whole state of Atlanta. This location is the first of many for them, and we couldn’t be happier to have them in our family.” -Allison Beardsley, FounderRed Light Method blends FDA-cleared red light therapy, Power Plate workouts, and Pilates Reformer sessions (where available) into an affordable, time-efficient routine. Most studios also offer infrared saunas, giving members everything they need to feel great, move better, and recover faster. Red Light Method also started offering PEMF mats as part of their services in two locations at no extra cost. Pulse electro magnetic field treatments are shown to compliment red light treatments. They provide a natural grounding that decreases inflammation and increases oxygenation. The result is you feel better and your body is healthier. Soon to come in some locations will be Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT) which uses an oxygen condenser to deliver 92% pure oxygen to a person during exercise.Wellness That’s Accessible, Not Exclusive“People shouldn’t have to choose between fitness and recovery,” says Beardsley. “For around $200/month, our members get what would normally cost $800–$1,200—a combination of red light, Power Plate, and other fitness modalities. As we are continuing to expand we are also continuing to expand our offerings with the PEMF mats and EWOT. We want to continue to provide treatments that help people live their best lives at a tremendous value. We’re delivering real results, affordably.”The method has quickly gained traction with both hardcore fitness beginners. “What moves me most,” Beardsley adds, “are the people who haven’t felt healthy in years. We get plenty of younger athletic members who love the recovery aspect, but the larger portion of our members are people age fifty and above who are deconditioned. They tell us they feel confident, strong, and pain-free for the first time. It’s transformational.”Built to Succeed: A Franchise Model That WorksWith six successful openings, five more on the way by year end, and over 60 in development, the brand’s momentum is undeniable. So how are they beating the odds?“We are putting our franchisees first. The number one failure factor in most franchises is taking on too big of a lease. We help guide our franchisees to very affordable locations that are desirable. We would rather our franchisee take an extra six months to find the right spot than rush into a bad lease. From there our model is very affordable to start up. Our franchisees open with strong presales, low overhead, and high-value equipment packages,” explains Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director. “Studios typically open for around $300 to $350K—all-in. Thanks to Allison’s vendor negotiations, franchisees receive nearly $500K worth of equipment for just $200K, and we don’t take a cent from vendor kickbacks. We reinvest in their success with deep support on site selection, leasing, construction, and marketing. This is about winning together.” Join the Red Light Revolution . Get Lit. Get Fit.Red Light Method is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide to those passionate about bringing affordable, results-driven wellness to their communities.📩 Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.com🌐 Website: www.redlightmethod.com

