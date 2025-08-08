SolarisTech Marks First Anniversary with Global Expansion, New Technologies, and Strong Commitment to U.S. Ships Act

SolarisTech LLC: Delivering premier technical advisory services and innovative solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. Thomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech, leads the development of Nautilux, a next-generation compliance intelligence platform for the maritime industry.

SolarisTech celebrates 1 year with global growth, AI-driven compliance tools, and stronger support for U.S.-flagged vessels worldwide.

Year one was about building momentum - year two is about shaping the future of maritime compliance,” — Thomas Blenk, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech, a leader in maritime compliance, training, and AI-powered inspection solutions, proudly announces its first anniversary. In just twelve months, the company has achieved rapid growth, launched industry-first platforms, and strengthened its global presence while deepening its support for U.S.-flagged vessels worldwide.Key Achievements in Year One:Internal Audits Program for U.S. Flag Operators – Reinforcing commitment to the U.S. Ships Act and delivering operational support for U.S.-flagged vessels around the globe.Launch of Nautilux – An advanced AI compliance platform delivering faster, more accurate inspection analysis, risk forecasting, and regulatory alignment.Launch of SwiftAction – An STCW-compliant corrective action training system aligned with Port State Control codes, improving crew readiness and reducing detention risks.Introduction of SolarisTech Learning Series and SolarisTech Research – Providing expert-driven knowledge resources for maritime, offshore, and energy sectors.Strategic Partnership with SolasModu (Mumbai, India) – Expanding collaboration in ship safety and compliance technology.Expansion of Offices in Houston, USA, and Busan, South Korea – Strengthening operational presence in two major maritime hubs.“Our first year has been about building with purpose,” said Thomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech. “From supporting U.S.-flagged vessels under the U.S. Ships Act to launching transformative platforms like Nautilux and SwiftAction, our focus has been on delivering measurable improvements to compliance, safety, and operational efficiency. We’ve laid a strong foundation for the years ahead.”Blenk added, “These achievements are only possible because of the dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and the collaboration of partners across the industry. We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received and look forward to many more anniversaries driving innovation and raising standards.”About SolarisTechFounded in 2024, SolarisTech delivers advanced maritime compliance solutions, AI-powered inspection platforms, corrective action training, and research-driven industry insights. With offices in key global maritime hubs, SolarisTech’s flagship platforms - Nautilux and SwiftAction - combine cutting-edge technology with deep regulatory expertise to help operators, regulators, and stakeholders maintain compliance and elevate performance in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.

