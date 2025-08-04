SolarisTech Launches Global BWM Training Series Ahead of 2025 Paris and Tokyo MoU PSC CIC

SolarisTech Learning Series PSC Code Aligned Training - STCW 1/6 Compliant Ballast Water Compliance Training Bundle

Free Course, Strategic PSC Bundle, and Full Support for Crews, Operators, and Students Now Available

Our goal is to give every crew member, cadet, and operator the tools to pass PSC inspections with confidence - aligned with real codes, real standards, and real results.”” — Thomas Blenk, Chief Training Officer of SolarisTech

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech, a leading provider of maritime compliance training and digital inspection solutions, has launched a new Ballast Water Management (BWM) training series to support crews, operators, and institutions ahead of the 2025 Concentrated Inspection Campaign (CIC) jointly announced by the Paris and Tokyo MoUs.Running from September 1 to November 30, 2025, the campaign will target compliance with the Ballast Water Management Convention (BWMC). SolarisTech’s Learning Series aligns directly with actual PSC deficiency codes and is designed for rapid learning by crew, cadets, and training institutions - helping shipowners, operators, and maritime academies meet campaign requirements efficiently and effectively.🔓 Free STCW-Compliant Course Now AvailableTo increase accessibility, SolarisTech has launched a free, open-access course for immediate training deployment:🔗 Ballast Water Management Plan – Understanding and Compliance (Covers PSC Code 14801)This STCW-compliant course provides practical instruction on how to implement, maintain, and audit a compliant Ballast Water Management Plan. Topics include recordkeeping, operational procedures, exchange standards, and inspection preparedness. Ideal for onboard crew, officers, cadets, and compliance officers.✅ A certificate of completion is issued upon passing the final assessment.💼 8-Course PSC Inspection Bundle – Fully Aligned with CIC FocusThe premium BWM CIC 2025 Compliance Bundle includes eight modules aligned with the exact PSC deficiency codes used by Paris and Tokyo MoU inspectors:14802 – Ballast Water Record Book14804 – Ballast Water Exchange14805 – Sediment Removal and Disposal14806 – Crew Training and Familiarization14809 – Exemptions Under BWM Convention14810 – Port Discharge Violation14811 – BWMS Operation and Approval14899 – Other - (Advanced Ballast Water Management: Contingency and Compliance)This cost-effective training solution is ideal for commercial fleets, maritime academies, and vessel compliance teams seeking focused, inspection-ready learning that is both practical and regulation-based.📘 Access the full training bundle now at: 🔗 https://academy.swiftaction.ai 🎓 Student Discount ProgramStudents enrolled at accredited maritime institutions are eligible for a discount on the full BWM training bundle.📧 To receive a discount code, email admin@solaristechsystems.com from your school-issued email address and include your name, institution, and field of study.👨‍🏫 Led by STCW-Certified Instructor Thomas H. BlenkThe SolarisTech Learning Series is led by Thomas H. Blenk, Chief Training Officer and a certified instructor under STCW Regulation I/6. His credentials include:- Graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA)- U.S. Coast Guard Licensed Engineering Officer- Harvard-trained executive in maritime leadership and regulatory strategy- Instructor at an IACS-member maritime academy- Former Program Leader for the IMO RO Oversight Program at a top-tier classification society- Former Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, overseeing international vessel audits, inspections and technical authorityMr. Blenk’s leadership ensures all SolarisTech Learning Series courses meet both regulatory and operational standards required for onboard deployment and PSC review.🌍 Built for Shipboard, Shoreside, and Classroom UseThe SolarisTech Learning Series provides:- Rapid-access digital courses (free and premium)- Self-paced learning on desktop and mobile- STCW-aligned final assessments with instant certification- Fleet and classroom-ready training backed by real PSC codes- Onboard crew training and audit readiness- Support for DPAs, fleet managers, academies, and independent learnersThis system is engineered for seamless integration into training programs across vessel operations, management offices, and maritime education environments.🔗 Get started with the free course or explore the full bundle at:📣 About SolarisTechSolarisTech is a U.S.-based maritime training and compliance company providing digital solutions across the global fleet and regulatory ecosystem. Its tools - including the Nautilux AI platform (patents pending) and the SolarisTech Learning Series - support compliance with SOLAS, MARPOL, STCW, ISM, ISPS, and MLC conventions. SolarisTech partners with shipowners, charterers, financial institutions, shipbuilders, flag states, classification societies, and maritime institutions to improve inspection outcomes and raise global safety standards.

