SolarisTech Research Releases Four Flagship Publications to Advance Maritime Industry Knowledge

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech LLC, a leader in maritime and offshore technical solutions, today announced the release of four flagship research publications aimed at empowering industry professionals with cutting-edge insights and guidance. The new titles – The Yard – Global Shipbuilding Intelligence (June 2025 Edition), Korea Yard Report 2025, Annual Report: Classification Societies 2025, and Remote Inspection Manual: Advanced Practices for Effective Implementation (Advisory Series) – collectively cover critical developments across shipbuilding, regional yard performance, regulatory classification, and modern inspection technologies. These publications underscore SolarisTech’s commitment to knowledge-sharing and innovation in the maritime sector, offering timely intelligence and best practices for safety and efficiency.Each publication delivers unique value for maritime stakeholders:The Yard – Global Shipbuilding Intelligence (June 2025 Edition) ( https://a.co/d/bbW8fDn • Global Shipbuilding Trends: Comprehensive analysis of worldwide shipbuilding activities and market trends as of mid-2025, including order book insights and production forecasts across leading shipyards.• Strategic Industry Intelligence: Expert commentary on technological innovations, sustainability initiatives, and geopolitical factors influencing the global shipbuilding industry.Korea Yard Report 2025 ( https://a.co/d/csz4sjn • In-Depth South Korea Analysis: A detailed review of South Korea’s shipbuilding sector, examining major shipyard performances, newbuilding order volumes, and the country’s global market share in 2025.• Policy and Innovation Insights: Evaluation of government policies, emerging technologies, and competitive dynamics shaping the future of Korean shipyards, with case studies on flagship projects and yard expansions.Annual Report: Classification Societies 2025 ( https://a.co/d/dw2tE82 • Classification Developments: An annual overview of key developments among leading classification societies (ABS, DNV, LR, and others), highlighting new class rules, digital certification initiatives, and contributions to maritime safety and decarbonization in 2025.• Performance & Trends: Comparative metrics on fleet coverage, survey activities, and innovation initiatives, providing readers with a benchmark of how classification societies are evolving to meet industry challenges and regulatory changes.Remote Inspection Manual: Advanced Practices for Effective Implementation (Advisory Series) ( https://a.co/d/2ch9Gz8 • Modern Inspection Techniques: A comprehensive manual detailing how to leverage advanced technologies – including drones, augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT – to conduct safer and more efficient remote vessel inspections.• Practical Frameworks & Tools: Step-by-step guidance with checklists, templates, and best practices for implementing remote inspections, covering risk management, crew training and competency, data analytics, and continuous improvement for compliance excellence.All four publications are available now. Print copies can be purchased through Amazon’s global distribution, ensuring convenient access to maritime professionals worldwide. Digital editions (eBook versions) are available for download on the official SolarisTech website ( www.solaristechsystems.com ), providing instant access to these resources. By offering both print and digital formats, SolarisTech meets the preferences of a wide audience, from on-site managers to remote analysts.“These flagship publications represent a milestone in our mission to support maritime and offshore stakeholders with authoritative information,” said Thomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech LLC. “From shipyard intelligence to classification society trends and remote inspection methodologies, we’ve captured the knowledge that today’s professionals need to navigate an evolving industry. We are proud to make these insights accessible in both print and digital form.”About SolarisTech LLC: Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Miami, SolarisTech LLC provides premier consulting, advisory, and training services for the maritime and offshore industries. The company specializes in compliance solutions, risk management, and innovative technologies that drive operational excellence. Through its SolarisTech Research publications and advisory series, SolarisTech continues to advance industry knowledge, safety, and sustainability worldwide.

