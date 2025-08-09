AllScale Partners with BNB Chain to Power Global Stablecoin Payments for Micro Businesses

AllScale partners with BNB Chain on USD1 support, enabling fast, compliant stablecoin payments for global freelancers and micro businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system built for freelancers and micro businesses, has officially launched on BNB Chain , one of the world’s most scalable and cost-efficient blockchain networks. The integration also includes support for USD1, a BNB Chain-native stablecoin designed for speed, affordability, and regulatory compliance.What’s New with the BNB Chain Integration• Fast, low-cost transactions for invoicing, payments, and payroll• Support for USD1, a stablecoin engineered for simplicity and compliance• Access to BNB Chain’s growing developer and creator ecosystemFuture collaborations:• Invoicing: Issue crypto-compatible invoices payable in USD1 or USDT with near-instant settlement and minimal fees• Social Commerce: Accept stablecoin payments via AllScale Biolinks embedded in platforms like Telegram, Instagram, and X• Payroll: Pay remote contractors using stablecoins directly to BNB Chain wallets, with no intermediariesWhy It MattersAllScale is building a modular, compliant operating system to drive real-world stablecoin adoption. By joining BNB Chain and integrating USD1, the platform enables small businesses and independent workers around the world to transact more efficiently across borders—without relying on traditional financial infrastructure.

