SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with Ethscriptions , the first and only rollup architecture where assets remain permanently on Ethereum Layer 1. The collaboration aims to co-build real-world stablecoin tools on top of Ethscriptions’ immutable data layer, enhancing reliability, transparency, and compliance across stablecoin invoicing, commerce, and payroll.Ethscriptions introduces a new paradigm for building on Ethereum by permanently inscribing data into the network’s calldata. This innovation establishes a system that cannot be shut down or censored, ensuring that digital assets, records, and transactions are preserved for as long as Ethereum exists. Recognized by the Ethereum Foundation as a foundational component for the network’s next evolution, Ethscriptions is advancing toward Stage 2 Rollup Chain status in alignment with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin’s vision of a decentralized, verifiable, and enduring execution layer.Ethscriptions has received multi support from global leading exchanges and ecosystem partners, including OKX, Binance, Gate, [Bit.com]( http://bit.com/ ), and Merlin. Ethscriptions provides a secure and censorship-resistant foundation for applications across DeFi, RWAs, NFTs, payments, and beyond.The partnership will integrate AllScale’s suite of stablecoin products with Ethscriptions’ Layer 1 permanence. This will enable immutable storage of invoices, receipts, and payment proofs, creating a tamper-proof audit trail for businesses worldwide. Together, the companies aim to build compliant, long-lasting infrastructure that supports the growing ecosystem of freelancers, SMBs, and Web3-native enterprises.AllScale Product Highlights- Invoicing: Create and send crypto invoices; receive instant payments in stablecoins such as USDC or USDT.- Social Commerce: Biolink-based sales tools for Telegram, X, and other social platforms.- Payroll: Global, automated stablecoin payouts without intermediaries.About AllScaleAllScale is the stablecoin operating system for freelancers, solopreneurs, and SMBs in emerging markets. Its invoicing, commerce, and payroll tools make stablecoins accessible, intuitive, and compliant for global users.About EthscriptionsEthscriptions is a pioneering rollup architecture that ensures data permanence on Ethereum Layer 1. Supported by leading exchanges and the Ethereum Foundation, it is building a decentralized, secure, and enduring execution environment for the future of Web3.

