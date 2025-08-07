City of Lawrence announces phased improvements to Outdoor Aquatic Center

The City of Lawrence is adjusting the timeline for the Outdoor Aquatic Center Rehabilitation Project to accommodate the Jayhawk Watershed Project, which includes work directly adjacent to the site of the planned shallow pool addition.

To avoid overlap and minimize disruption, improvements will now be completed in two phases—allowing the pool to remain open for the full 2025 and 2026 swim seasons.

“This isn’t the timeline we originally planned, but it’s the right move. It keeps the pool open, aligns with other major infrastructure work, and still delivers the needed improvements,” said Luis Ruiz, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture.

Updated Timeline

Phase 1: Building Improvements

Begins in late 2025 and concludes in early 2026

Focus on renovating restroom facilities

Will be completed before the 2026 swim season begins

Phase 2: Aquatic Improvements

Begins after the 2026 pool season and concludes before summer 2027

Includes rehabilitation of the existing pool, replacement of the pool deck, and ADA access improvements

Addition of a new, zero-depth/shallow entry pool, with a design voted on by community members

This phased approach allows the City to coordinate with surrounding infrastructure projects while preserving public access to this important community facility.

As always, community safety is a top priority. If emergency repairs are required during the 2026 season, adjustments may still be needed. We’ll be sure to update on our progress as we ensure the safety of the pool.

Construction is contingent upon receiving budget-friendly bids. If bids exceed available funds, the schedule may shift accordingly.