TxDOT celebrates major project milestones across Texas

Aug. 7, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN — From a new bridge restoring connectivity in Travis County to congestion-relieving overpasses in Houston and pedestrian-friendly upgrades in the Panhandle, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is marking a busy summer of infrastructure progress across the state.

Westlake Drive Bridge Reopens in Austin

In Austin, TxDOT recently opened the newly constructed Westlake Drive bridge over Loop 360. The project is part of the ongoing effort to eliminate traffic signals along Loop 360 by building grade-separated crossings at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street. The new bridge restores vital east-west access for commuters and residents, easing bottlenecks and enhancing travel times in the corridor.

Emergency Bridge Replacement Underway in Travis County

Meanwhile, in western Travis County, TxDOT has made significant progress on a $4 million emergency replacement of the RM 1431 bridge at Cow Creek after it was destroyed by floodwaters on July 5.

The new bridge—wider, higher, and engineered to modern safety standards—will be completed under an aggressive 60-day schedule, thanks to fast-tracked materials and a $1 million early-completion incentive offered to contractor Hunter Industries.

“This bridge is a vital link for the region, and we’re doing everything we can to get it back in service quickly,” said Tucker Ferguson, TxDOT’s Austin District Engineer.

The bridge, which once carried 3,500 vehicles daily, connects key communities including Marble Falls, Lago Vista, and Cedar Park. The new design includes 12-foot lanes, six-foot shoulders, and improved flood resilience, sitting five feet higher and offering a wider waterway opening.

The project is slated for completion by Sept. 19, with hopes to open as close as possible to the start of the Marble Falls ISD school year on Aug. 25.

Houston Celebrates Completion of Two Major Clear Lanes Projects

In Houston, TxDOT leaders and local officials held dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies on July 1 for the completion of the I-610 Cambridge Project and I-10 Brookshire Project, representing more than $250 million in investments.

The I-610 Cambridge Project, a $117 million effort, reconstructed lanes and added eight direct-connect ramps between I-610 and SH 288, easing congestion near major destinations like the Texas Medical Center, Museum District, and NRG Park.

Later that day, officials cut the ribbon on the I-10 Brookshire Project, a $141 million expansion that widened sections of I-10 and rebuilt outdated bridges over the Brazos River. The upgrade supports both daily traffic and hurricane evacuation needs in the fast-growing corridor west of Houston.

Fritch Begins $3.4 Million Safety Upgrade on SH 136

In the Texas Panhandle, crews have started a $3.4 million project in Fritch to improve safety along State Highway 136. The project includes ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian upgrades between Hoyne Avenue and Canadian Drive.

“This is about safety—whether you’re driving, biking, or walking,” said TxDOT spokesperson Jason Britsch.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

From urban freeways to rural bridges and small-town sidewalks, TxDOT is tackling Texas’ growing transportation needs with projects aimed at enhancing safety, connectivity, and mobility across the state.