TOMORROW: Governor Newsom and California leaders to host Texas Democrats breaking quorum to fight GOP map-rigging

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — As Donald Trump and Texas Republicans push rigged congressional maps to seize power before a single vote is cast in the 2026 election, Governor Gavin Newsom will host a press event in Sacramento with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire, California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, and Texas Democratic lawmakers who are breaking quorum to stop the GOP’s gerrymander.

While hosting Texas Democrats breaking quorum to defend democracy Governor Newsom and California leaders will discuss their efforts to counter Republican gerrymandering. The Governor and state leaders have floated a potential statewide ballot measure that would reaffirm California’s commitment to national independent redistricting and allow voters to temporarily adjust the state’s congressional map only if Texas or other GOP-led states manipulate theirs.

WHEN: Friday, August 8 at approximately 2 p.m.

WHO:

Governor Gavin Newsom

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11)

Congressmember Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Chair of the California Democratic Congressional Delegation

Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast)

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas)

Members of the California State Senate and Assembly

Members of the Texas House of Representatives

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 a.m., August 8. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.