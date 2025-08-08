Sleep in Heavenly Peace Macon Partnership with VFW Provides Opportunities for Veterans 'Still Serving'

Brian Cornett, GA-Macon SHP chapter co-president and retired Chief Master Sergeant welcomes a fellow member of the VFW at the 'Day of Service' bed building event. An honor guard ceremony before VFW volunteers begin work building beds for underprivileged children.

Veterans Continue Service Mission by Building 125 Beds to Combat Child Bedlessness

These veterans understand that service doesn't end when you hang up the uniform – it transforms into new ways of supporting your community.” — Brian Cornett, Macon SHP chapter co-president

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macon chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is proud to be featured in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) new " Still Serving " video, highlighting the organization's 125 years of community service. The collaboration showcases how veterans continue their mission of service long after their military careers end.On May 3rd, the VFW’s annual Day of Service, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Macon partnered with VFW District 9 and VFW Post 658 to build 125 beds in a single day, directly addressing child bedlessness in the Macon community. The milestone number of beds built – 125 – symbolically honored the VFW's 125th anniversary while providing essential needs for children."This partnership represents the very best of what happens when organizations unite around a common mission," said Brian Cornett, Macon SHP Chapter Co-President and retired Chief Master Sergeant with 29 years of military service. "These veterans understand that service doesn't end when you hang up the uniform – it transforms into new ways of supporting your community."The massive undertaking required months of coordination and volunteer support. Sleep in Heavenly Peace extends deep gratitude to VFW District 9 Commander Lamar Pounds, all 11 middle Georgia VFW posts that contributed volunteers, the VFW Auxiliary for their unwavering support, and the National FFA organization, along with Georgia students who prepared lumber the week prior to the event.Sterling Layton, 74, served as Build Manager for the featured event. A Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran and retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, Layton remains active in VFW Post 658 leadership and serves as Ways and Means Lead for the Robins AFB Chiefs Group. His leadership exemplifies the continued service spirit that defines both organizations.The Macon chapter's veteran leadership runs deep, with core team members including Tom Kirkendall (Chapter Co-President and retired Colonel Air Force Reserve), Theotis Taylor (Delivery Manager and Marine veteran), and Bobby Spells (Army veteran and VFW Post 658 member), who has participated in numerous SHP events and faithfully delivers beds to families.Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission – NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! – aligns perfectly with the VFW's commitment to community service. Child bedlessness affects thousands of children nationwide, impacting their health, academic performance, and overall well-being."Sleep in Heavenly Peace salutes all veterans and thanks them for their service abroad, in the United States, and at home in our communities," Cornett added. "This partnership demonstrates that the spirit of service knows no bounds."Get InvolvedSHP relies on donor funding and volunteers to build, deliver, and support its mission. Visit shpbeds.org to find a chapter near you and make a difference in your community.AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! With 2-3% of American children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.SHP Chapter Media Contact:Brian Cornett, chapter president, GA-Macon(844) 432-2337 ext 5803brian.cornett@shpbeds.org

Still Leading. Still Advancing. Still Serving.

