Local Real Estate Firm Gives Back to Support Local Teachers

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive Branch Realty, your community’s locally owned and independently operated boutique real estate firm, is once again showing some serious love to our local teachers just in time for the upcoming school year. One incredible public school teacher will win a $250 gift card, and you can help determine who gets it.

“Let’s be honest, all of our teachers deserve recognition for the work they do for our kids and our community,” said Zach Cotter, an Olive Branch agent working in Sheboygan County. “The winner can use the money to stock up on classroom goodies — or just treat themselves to something they actually want before the school year kicks off. It’s our way of giving back to the community we love to live and work in.”

To vote for your favorite teacher, please Nominate Here and let Olive Branch Realty know who they are, which school they’re with, and why they’re the educator we should celebrate. You can also visit the website at www.olivebranch-realty.com and scroll down until you see the Teacher Appreciation section.

Nominations close on Friday, August 22nd. The winner will be announced on Monday, August 25th.

About Olive Branch Realty

Olive Branch Realty is a locally owned and independently operated boutique real estate firm that guides buyers and sellers through the largest transaction of their lives. The company proudly serves Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, and all surrounding counties. Our motto is “Real Estate Built on Relationships.” We work to help our clients feel at home in our Sheboygan Community, and proudly give back our time and energy to help create a community we are all happy to live and work in. Find more information about the company at https://www.olivebranch-realty.com/.

