Ditko Exhibit Receives Special Gift for DitkoCon

JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magonia Films, the producers of DITKO, an authoritative documentary feature about legendary and enigmatic comic book creator Steve Ditko, will donate a videographic art installation to the long-term Ditko exhibit housed at the Bottle Works in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The installation coincides with the Bottle Works’ biennial DitkoCon, taking place on September 27, 2025.

“We have been celebrating the life and legacy of Steve Ditko here since 2021,” said Matt Lamb, Executive Director of the Bottle Works. “DitkoCon is a way for us to bring together members of the Ditko estate, creators who worked with or were inspired by Ditko, and his fans. Celebrating the legacy of Steve Ditko through exhibitions, public art, and standalone events like DitkoCon spreads the word that Ditko was from Johnstown and allows us to share the extensive influence of his career with fans around the world.”

As the co-creator of Spider-Man, Ditko developed the aesthetic and the ethos for a superhero who is globally recognized and beloved, as much for his superpowers as his heart. Beginning his career in 1953, Ditko never stopped working, leaving a sixty-five-year catalog of comics and ideas that inspired readers, peers, and media makers for generations.

At Marvel Comics, Ditko created Dr. Strange, designed the contemporary look for Iron Man, and decided that it was Bruce Banner’s emotions that turned him into the Incredible Hulk. He made major contributions to DC Comics and characters they later acquired, like Blue Beetle and The Question.

DITKO is currently in development at Magonia Films. The filmmakers worked with the Estate to gain access to never-before-seen photos, Ditko’s notes on philosophy and creativity, home movies, and personal documents from his time at Marvel Comics and beyond, making the installation very special.

“What Ditko achieved with the likes of Spider-Man and Dr. Strange amounted to a cultural tidal shift,” said Zack Kruse (Mysterious Travelers: Steve Ditko and the Search for a New Liberal Identity), an Eisner Award-nominated Ditko scholar who is directing the documentary. “Working with Matt Lamb has been fantastic and has helped us capture some key footage for our film. We believe in and are excited to contribute to Bottle Works’ efforts toward securing Ditko’s legacy.”

Matt White (Playwatch, Inc.), an educational content producer who serves as the film’s animator and director of photography, conceived and constructed the art installation with longevity in mind. The installation is designed to be flexible and updatable, so it can grow with Bottle Works’ celebration of Ditko’s contributions.

“The idea is that through video, animation, and still images, we can create a captivating entry point for Ditko’s art, something that speaks to everyone and invites them to explore who he was,” White said.

“Who Steve Ditko was needs to be told; Zack and Matt’s documentary does that,” said Patrick J. Ditko, President of Ditko Ink, which represents the Steve Ditko Estate. Ditko Ink is co-sponsoring the installation.

This year’s DitkoCon also includes the exclusive unveiling of Steve Ditko’s Disney Legends award, which was presented to the estate in 2024. VIP access to the event begins at 10 AM on September 27, at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center located at 413 Third Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15906. For more information, ticket details, and updates on guest announcements, please visit https://www.facebook.com/bottleworksethnicartscenter/.

About Magonia Films

Director and producer Zack Kruse is a comics, film, and literature scholar at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, and his Eisner-nominated book, Mysterious Travelers, was identified by The Comics Journal as one of the best books on comics in 2022. Producer and editor Matt White has over twenty years of experience in media production and animation, with work appearing across multiple media platforms, including collaborations with Whoopi Goldberg and Snoop Dogg. See trailers for the new documentary at http://ditko.net

About Johnstown Bottle Works

The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center is a dynamic nonprofit arts organization that strives to inspire artistic passion, community connectivity, cultural appreciation, and environmentally sustainable practices across generations. To achieve this mission, the organization presents high-quality exhibitions, classes, workshops, and community and special events to serve as an incubator for change in the region. Learn more at www.bottleworks.org.

