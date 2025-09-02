Bemis Will Sponsor Sheboygan Film Festival

One of Sheboygan County’s foundational firms leans in on stewardship.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) announced today that Bemis, a leading manufacturer of quality, innovative bathroom products, has joined the inaugural event as a community sponsor. The 124-year-old, family-owned company based in Sheboygan Falls is supporting the festival as part of its long-standing commitment to the region and its people.

“Bemis has been an important part of our community for generations, and we are grateful to have them involved,” said Beah Travis, Founder and Executive Director of Belladonna Film Project and Chair of the SFF Committee. “At Bemis, leadership is humble in their approach to giving back, but they do so much good in our community. Their sponsorship is a strong statement about how legacy companies can play a role in supporting arts and culture at the local level.”

Erica Spatz, Director of Marketing for Bemis, noted that the company’s participation is guided by a sense of stewardship and community partnership. “At Bemis, we care deeply about our employees, and our employees live here. Supporting events like the Sheboygan Film Festival is a way the company can give back—not just to our team, but to the whole community. It's important to help create meaningful experiences and entertainment outside of work.”

The Sheboygan Film Festival will take place October 2–5, 2025, and feature screenings, filmmaker panels, and events throughout the downtown area. SFF, “the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest,” is committed to showcasing independent films from the region and beyond.

For more information about the upcoming event, including sponsorship opportunities or volunteer opportunities, visit the Sheboygan Film Festival website at www.sheboyganfilmfest.com. The Festival can be found on social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About The Sheboygan Film Festival

With its inaugural event scheduled to take place October 2-5th, the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. SFF, the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, is open to filmmakers worldwide but focuses primarily on bringing regional independent film projects, for audiences of all ages, to the public’s attention. A typical annual program will include dramatic and documentary features, short films, and children’s programming. The event offers daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events that showcase filmmakers, their projects, and the city of Sheboygan. To learn more, visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

About Bemis

Established in 1901, Bemis Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business located in Sheboygan Falls, WI. As a leading global manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products, the company distributes its products under the Bemis, Mayfair by Bemis and Bio Bidet by Bemis brands through retail and wholesale channels. Bemis is also one of North America's top non-automotive producers of contract plastic components serving consumer, commercial, medical and industrial markets worldwide. For more information, visit Bemis Manufacturing Company, BemisSeats.com or toiletseats.com.

