The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality 2025 Wildfire Smoke Trends Report Shows Longer Wildfire Seasons with More Days of Unhealthy Air Quality

Portland, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality released the 2025 Wildfire Smoke Trends Report today, which gathers and examines data about how the 2024 wildfire season affected air quality across the state.

Oregon’s wildfire season has historically started in late July and continued into early September. In the last three years, fires have begun in mid-July and extended into early October. The 2024 wildfire season included numerous fires and complexes throughout the entire state. Smoke from wildfires in Washington also affected the air quality in Oregon.

Across the state, wildfire smoke has contributed to an increase in the number of days with Air Quality Index levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or worse, with notable examples observed in Bend and Klamath Falls.

“It is important to note that even Moderate AQI levels can adversely affect sensitive individuals. There is no completely ‘safe’ level of exposure to PM2.5. Additionally, wildfire smoke contains a complex mixture of hazardous elements, things like formaldehyde, benzene, and even some heavy metals, which are dangerous to breathe,” explained Ali Mirzakhalili, DEQ’s Air Quality Administrator. “Everyone should keep watch on local air quality and take steps to avoid or minimize exposure to smoke in order to protect themselves, their families, friends, and neighbors.”

The report features the recalibration of historical data for Oregon’s AQI levels back to the year 2000 in order to reclassify the data according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s more protective AQI standards introduced in May 2024.

