The Mavuno Project 2nd Annual 'Teachers United' Brunch - A Morning of Appreciation and Hope for South Florida Educators

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mavuno Project is thrilled to announce the return of “ Teachers United ,” their 2nd annual celebration of South Florida’s educators is happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10am to 12pm at JC White Architectural Interior Products, 1662 NW 215th Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056.This uplifting morning of joy, laughter, food, and appreciation is designed exclusively for teachers from Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Our goal? To pour into those who pour into the next generation.Event Highlights Include:* Comedy & Brunch hosted by the vibrant and hilarious Comedian Natasha Naomi Calloway* Motivational speakers sharing timely messages of hope and encouragement* Delicious breakfast and networking opportunities* Goody bags with classroom essentials for the first 100 teachers who register and show up* $500 School Grant awarded to the school with the most teachers in attendanceTeachers play a vital role in shaping lives and building communities. This event is The Mavuno Project's heartfelt thank you for all that teachers do, and a chance to recharge, reconnect, and recommit to the incredible work ahead.Founded in 2017, The Mavuno Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working locally to raise awareness and prevent human trafficking through community events, and their safe schools, safe kids, safe communities program in which they offer assembly style workshops in the schools.This event would not be possible without the generosity of our Title Sponsors: Hotwire Communications, Miami Dolphins Foundation, Gresham Smith, and JC White Architectural Interior Products.Special thanks to our Event Sponsors: Starbucks, EdFed, Football Unites, The Education Fund, Ark Solvers, and Papa Johns.Please note: This event is officially sold out. We are thrilled by the overwhelming support from our amazing educators!MEDIA & PRESS INQUIRIES CONTACT:📧 Tyelive@tyeliveent.comGENERAL INQUIRIES & GETTING INVOLVED:📧 info@themavunoproject.orgFollow us on social media:📱 Instagram & Facebook: @themavunoproject

