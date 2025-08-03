The Mavuno Project Hosts 2nd Annual Teachers United Brunch in Miami Gardens

Celebrating Educators & Uniting Against Child Exploitation

We want teachers to know they are not alone,” — Dr. Marcelo Martinez Regional VP & GM for Hotwire Communications

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, August 2, 2025, The Mavuno Project proudly hosted its 2nd Annual Teachers United Brunch at JC White Architectural Interior Products in Miami Gardens, Florida. This year's gathering brought together dedicated educators for a powerful and uplifting event centered around appreciation, connection, and advocacy.With the venue buzzing with positivity, teachers were welcomed into a warm and vibrant space designed to celebrate their impact and reenergize them for the new school year. The highlight of the morning was the electrifying presence of comedian Natasha Naomi Calloway, who brought laughter and joy with her comedy and heartfelt hosting, leaving the crowd smiling and motivated.Teachers shared in a delicious brunch while engaging with The Mavuno Project’s mission of raising awareness about child safety, online luring, and child exploitation through schoolbased Human Trafficking (HT) prevention presentations. Educators left empowered, informed, and ready to collaborate with The Mavuno Project as they prepare to launch inschool assemblies across the region this fall."We want teachers to know they are not alone,” said Dr. Marcelo Martinez Regional VP & GM for Hotwire Communications. This event was more than just brunch, it was a movement of love, laughter, and purpose. Seeing the passion in the room reminded us that when educators and advocates unite, we become an unstoppable force for good.The event also featured moments of motivation and inspiration, acknowledging the unique challenges educators face and honoring their frontline role in protecting youth. As part of this mission, The Mavuno Project awarded a grant to Gwen Dixon of Sylvania Heights Elementary (West Miami, FL) for her outstanding commitment to student safety and empowerment.As the school year begins, The Mavuno Project is excited to continue partnering with schools to bring life-changing child safety presentationsdirectly to students and staff.“It was joy, it was purpose, it was community, and it was a reminder that our teachers are heroes who deserve to be celebrated and supported every step ofthe way.” - Tania Andre, CEO, The Mavuno ProjectWe extend our sincere gratitude to our title sponsors: Hotwire Communications, JC White Architectural Interior Products, Gresham Smith, and the Miami Dolphins Foundation for their generous support.For more information about The Mavuno Project, upcoming school presentations, or to get involved, visit www.themavunoproject.org MEDIA & PRESS INQUIRES:Tye LiveEmail: Tyelive@Tyeliveent.comPhone: 786-397-1430GENERAL INQUIRIES & GETTING INVOLVED:📧 info@themavunoproject.orgFollow us on social media:📱 Instagram & Facebook: @themavunoproject

