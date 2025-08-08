Country Newcomer Trace Nixon Releases New Music 'Love Lost Has Been'

Trace Nixon Credit: Robert Isacson Trace Nixon - Love Lost Has Been

New single Features Shredding Guitars, Scorching Fiddle & Solid Percussion

Remember his name and seek out his music. His strong and distinctive voice … bring something very special to the Country genre.”” — Judy Shields, The Hollywood Times

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shredding guitars, scorching fiddle and solid percussion highlight life lessons from a whiskey-soaked stranger in Trace Nixon’s new streaming track, “ Love Lost Has Been ,” available today. The Country newcomer admits the tune, from his upcoming EP, was inspired by a real experience. “I was out with some friends, and this inebriated older gentleman was making his way around the room rambling on about all the important things he’d done. The next morning, I was thinking about what happened to this guy … who or what had he lost that made him this way. The song came together pretty quickly.”I was in the bottle one late Friday night,It’d been three days since I’d seen daylightAn old man walked up to me at the bar,He said, young man don’t you take it too farI shrugged him off as I poured another round, he said…That’s a quick way to put yourself in the groundHe said you’re looking at a man who knows pain,And from your eyes I know you feel the sameAnd I can’t say what you’re going through son,But if I were you I’d turn around & runI know you think that whiskey’s your friend,But it’ll turn on you faster than the wind (T. Nixon)Recorded just outside of Nashville, TN at Dark Horse Studios (Franklin), “Love Lost Has Been” features Nixon on acoustic guitar, along with the talents of top-tier studio players Shawn Fitcher (drums), Dave Flint (electric guitar), Deanie Richardson (fiddle), Tony Paoletta (steel guitar), Dave Francis (bass), and Chris Nole (piano). Billy Thomas, Wendy Newcomer, and Dani Flowers added background vocals. Released by Charlotte Avenue Entertainment, the track was produced by William Gawley.Trace will be bringing this and other new tunes to his upcoming live shows, including:Aug 8 - Richmond, VA - RVA Writer's Showcase @ The BroadberryAug 9 - Columbia, VA - Sawmill Concert series in GoochlandAug 16 - Richmond, VA - River City RollAug 23 - Free Union, VA (private)Aug 26 - Richmond, VA - Chesterfield Co. FairAug 29 - Richmond, VA - Scotty’s TaphouseAug 30 - Nelson County, VA - Rockfish River RodeoAug 30 - Midlothian, VA - Uptown AlleySept 1 - Bridgewater, VA - Bridgewater Co. End of Summer FestSept 4 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (private)Sept 6 - Crozet, VA - Pro Re Nata Music Hall (EP pre-release bash)Sept 12 - Lexington, VA - Rockbridge Regional FairSept 13 - Hanover, VA - Virginia Craft Beer FestivalSept 20 - Burgess, VA - Easy Wind Farms concert seriesSept 27 - Roseland, VA (private)Oct 4 - Moseley, VA - Hidden Wit BreweryKeep up with Trace Online: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTubeABOUT TRACE NIXONA Virginia native, Nixon was born to music. His parents, Nick and Michelle (SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year 2006) were professional musicians, and Trace grew up backstage - watching, listening, and learning. His parents met while performing at the Old Dominion Barn Dance in the early ’90s and had played all over the Virginia honky tonk circuit by the time Trace came along in ’95. As a young boy, Trace was drawn to the songs of Alan Jackson, George Strait, Ronnie Milsap and Keith Whitley. Along with music, he also developed a love for baseball and football at an early age. Eventually, Trace wound up playing baseball at Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA. During his time at SU, he leaned heavily on music and spent much of his free time honing his skills as a guitar player and songwriter. After graduating college in 2017, he returned to his hometown and began performing as a solo artist. In early 2023, he formed Gone Country with fellow musicians Chip Hale, John Holden, and Corey Marshall. Later that year, he recorded his first single, “This One’s For Alan,” which he released independently in April 2024. After running the road every weekend and performing at nearly every bar and music venue in the state, Trace recorded an EP, which is due for release this Fall. His current single, “Secondhand Hold On Me,” was released in June and a companion music video hit screens with a premiere by Country Evolution in July. When he’s not on stage or in the studio, Trace enjoys slowing things down and spending time with his fiancée Ashley and their dog, Kyla, at their home in Hanover, VA.

Trace's debut single, "Secondhand Hold On Me"

