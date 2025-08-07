19th Century Charleston International Music Competition

19th Century Music Competition 2025

The 19th Century Music Competition honors timeless composers like Beethoven, Chopin, and Liszt, while celebrating the next generation of global musical talent.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to announce the finalists of the 19th Century Music Competition 2025. These talented musicians have been recognized for their exceptional interpretations of masterpieces composed during the 1800s, an era marked by technical innovation, emotional depth, and the evolution of modern musical expression.Congratulations to all the finalists, listed below by instrument category:CELLOPaolig Billard, Jessica Hong, Bogdan Jones, Irene Kang, Joshua Kim, Taehee Kim, Sunho Lee, Ryan Prentice, Marcus Shim, Junhyuk Song, Christina Tang, Tabitha Tio, Julia von BoodeCLARINETChanyoung YouDOUBLE BASSBenjamin SchuchmanFLUTEAarya Sobti, Addison ZhaPIANOJohn Barsoumian, Harper Bienenfeld, Lina Chang, Peter Chen, Erwin Cheng, Oliver Cui, Alyona Deb, Rik Deb, Tong-Bai Deng, August Ding, Ge Ding, Yuanyuan Ding, Shihan Feng, Andrew Francis, Jaylen Hu, Cara Hung, Karolyna Huntanar, Nathan Janco, Yueheng Jiang, Olivia Kim, Anna Krikorian, Jonathan Lai, Steffi Lau, Rebecca Li, William Li, Sarah Lin, Logan Liu, Christopher Lu, Emily Malcov, Joshua Mendez, Celine Merritt, Caleb Miao, Miya Morton, Kayla Ostrow, Milan Petrosian, Stella Petrosian, William Pu, Ishaan Salwekar, Neil Sarlashkar, Ava Shahverdi, William Sprakties, Kallie Thai, Luke Wagner, Sean Wagner, Lucas Wong, Brendon Yoshifuji, Gavin Yu, Mikhail Zhamaituk, Cailyn Zhang, Jady Zhang, Shire Zhang, Sophie Zhang, Ashley Zhao, Lucas ZhengSAXOPHONEHarim KimVIOLACharlene Ham, Christine Ham, Ryan Kim, Jake Po, Cindy YuVIOLINJoy Hsu, Amatra Jagannathan, Vivian Jin, Darius Jones, Eileen Kang, Elena Liao, Liénne Seok, Madeline Shim, Lucas Tzeng, Shelton Wang, Louis Junghyo YooVOCALUshnish Chatterjee, Elysia Davidson, Keva Jain, Nadia Moiseyeva, Cassie Tang, Stella Torres BravoENSEMBLESClaire Kim, Leehyun (Hayden) Choi, Eileen Kim, Eli Kim, Logan Liu, Sophia Liu, Madeline Shim, Marcus ShimCONGRATULATIONSBravo to all the finalists of the 19th Century Music Competition! Advancing to this stage is a true mark of distinction and a testament to their artistry, discipline, and passion for music. Their performances not only honor the great composers of the 19th century but also inspire audiences around the globe.The final results of the 19th Century Music Competition will be released on August 10, 2025, on the Competition’s Results page. Meanwhile, finalist performances are showcased on the Competition’s official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@charlestoncompetition Charleston Competition’s Global ReputationIs the Charleston International Music Competition legit? Yes. The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is one of the most respected online music competitions worldwide. With over 7,000 finalists from more than 90 countries, CIMC is known for its transparency, fairness, and professional judging panel featuring internationally recognized musicians and educators.Finalists have attended leading institutions such as The Juilliard School, Stanford University, and Harvard University, as well as performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and Musikverein.Musicians and parents can read hundreds of glowing reviews from past participants here:Musicians and parents can also watch dozens of inspiring video testimonials from past participants here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgdkUhRgoAHrQmKn1dwO4qBX_vGCT7qkA Upcoming CompetitionsThe Charleston International Music Competition invites all instrumentalists, vocalists, and ensembles to participate in its upcoming events:2025 World Music Competition – Deadline: August 15, 20252025 Autumn Music Competition – Deadline: September 15, 20252025 Romantic Music Competition – Deadline: October 15, 2025Details and applications are available on the official competition website: CharlestonCompetition.comAbout the Charleston International Music CompetitionWith a proven track record of over 60 competitions, the Charleston International Music Competition is a global platform for discovering and promoting talented musicians of all ages and skill levels. Its mission is to inspire, recognize, and support musicians worldwide, while providing them with international exposure and career-building opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.