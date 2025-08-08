Southeastern Dental Center Announces 7th Annual Helping Heroes Smile Event

Southeastern Dental Center hosts 7th Annual Helping Heroes Smile Event

Free dental care to be provided to eligible Harris County community members on September 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

This event allows us to support the community of veterans and first responders who were there for our country in a time of need. It's truly our honor to do what we can.” — Dr. Alan Arrington

HAMILTON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Dental Center is proud to announce its 7th Annual “ Helping Heroes Smile ” event, set to take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This community-driven event will be held at their Hamilton office located at 222 Hamilton Square St. and is dedicated to providing free dental services to veterans, active duty military personnel, law enforcement, and all first responders.Helping Heroes Smile has an incredible history of supporting those who serve our surrounding communities, with last year’s event donating nearly $75,000 in care to almost 100 veterans. Southeastern Dental Center continues this tradition of generosity in 2025, offering a range of dental services including cleanings, fillings, and extractions.This event is made possible entirely through the efforts of our dedicated dentists and team. Founder and lead dentist at Southeastern Dental Center, Dr. Alan Arrington, DMD, shared, “After seeing the incredible response of the heroes who answered the call on 9/11, we felt a strong desire to show our gratitude and give back if possible. This event allows us to support the community of veterans and first responders who were there for our country in a time of need. It's truly our honor to do what we can.”Southeastern Dental Center invites all eligible individuals to join them for this transformative opportunity. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended. You must bring your ID card to be eligible.For more information, please visit SoutheasternDentalCenter.com/HelpingHeroes.For media inquiries, please contact: Director of Community Relations, Gayla Arrington, at arringtong@gmail.comAbout Southeastern Dental Center:Southeastern Dental Center is a leading comprehensive dental care provider in the Chattahoochee Valley region, with its flagship location in Hamilton, GA , and a second location in Columbus, GA. Founded in 2007, the business has grown from a local family practice to a regional leader in advanced dental care, focusing on dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and conscious sedation. They can be reached at SoutheasternDentalCenter.com or 706-701-8328.About Alan Arrington, DMD:Dr. Alan Arrington graduated from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and returned home to the Chattahoochee Valley to open Hamilton Family Dentistry in 2007. He has dedicated his career to establishing himself as a regional leader in comprehensive dentistry. He focuses his efforts clinically on surgical cases under conscious sedation and complex restorative cases. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and DOCS IV Sedation Certified.About Sean Jeppesen, DMD:Dr. Sean Jeppesen, a partner at Southeastern Dental Center, is skilled in all aspects of dentistry. He is passionate about delivering excellent care that includes dental implants, veneers, crowns and root canals.About Hannah Jeppesen, DMD:Dr. Hannah Jeppesen, also a partner at Southeastern Dental Center, is committed to the esthetic aspects of dentistry. She is skilled in smile makeovers, veneers, implants and even Botox.About Dr. Kayla Wilkerson, DMD:Dr. Wilkerson is skilled in all aspects of restorative dentistry and is committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable care.About Dr. Lane Harris, DDS:Dr. Harris brings a wealth of knowledge in IV sedation and complex restorative cases. He has placed and restored thousands of dental implants and All-on-4 surgeries. His attention to detail and patient care is evident daily.Dr. Stephanie Jaipaul, DMD:Dr. Jaipaul brings a wealth of knowledge in restorative care and IV sedation. She is committed to the esthetic and surgical aspects of dentistry.

