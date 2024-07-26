Hamilton Family Dentistry Rebrands as Southeastern Dental Center, Unveils New Dental Facility
Hamilton Family Dentistry rebrands as Southeastern Dental Center, opens new 12,000-sq-ft facility. Grand opening Aug 15, 2024 open to the public.
With our new name and new facility, we're reaffirming our commitment to providing the highest quality of compassionate, comprehensive care to every patient who walks through our doors.”HAMILTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton Family Dentistry, a staple of dental care in the Chattahoochee Valley region since 2007, recently announced it has rebranded itself as Southeastern Dental Center. This change coincides with the grand opening of a new 12,000-square-foot facility in Hamilton, Georgia, representing the largest healthcare investment in Harris County history.
— Dr. Alan Arrington
The new regional headquarters at 222 Hamilton Square Street boasts a surgical center, dental offices featuring updated technologies, and a digital dental lab and training center. This expansion is set to create 30 new jobs, further solidifying Southeastern Dental Center's position as a leading employer in the region.
Dr. Alan Arrington, DMD, founder and lead dentist, shared his vision for the rebranded practice: “Our new name, Southeastern Dental Center, embodies our evolution from a local family practice to a regional leader in comprehensive dental care. While our reach has expanded, our commitment to personalized, high-quality care remains unwavering."
Now the largest private dental practice in the region with locations in Hamilton and Columbus, Southeastern Dental Center is renowned for its offerings in dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and conscious sedation. The practice also employs full digital integration across all services.
The new building is equipped with a Kohler generator to ensure patient safety during power outages, and its digital training center will play a pivotal role in educating the next generation of dental professionals
Southeastern Dental Center also remains dedicated to community service, continuing initiatives like the Helping Heroes Smile event and Smile Makeover giveaways, which have provided over $500,000 in free dental care to date.
“For nearly 20 years, this community has placed its trust in us,” Dr. Arrington continued. "With our evolution to Southeastern Dental Center and building this new facility, we're reaffirming our commitment to providing the highest quality of compassionate, comprehensive care to every patient who walks through our doors.”
The public is cordially invited to attend the dental practice’s upcoming Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony:
• Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
• Time: 6:00 - 7:30 PM
• Location: 222 Hamilton Square Street, Hamilton, GA
• Details: Special Presentation at 6:00 and Ribbon Cutting at 6:15 PM, tours available following the presentation and ribbon-cutting
For media inquiries, please contact: Director of Community Relations, Gayla Arrington, at arringtong@gmail.com
About Southeastern Dental Center (Formerly Known as Hamilton Family Dentistry):
Southeastern Dental Center is a leading comprehensive dental care provider in the Chattahoochee Valley region, with its flagship location in Hamilton, GA, and a second location in Columbus, GA. Founded in 2007, the business has grown from a local family practice to a regional leader in advanced dental care, focusing on dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and conscious sedation. They can be reached at SoutheasternDentalCenter.com or 706-701-8328.
About Alan Arrington, DMD:
Dr. Alan Arrington graduated from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry and returned home to the Chattahoochee Valley to open Hamilton Family Dentistry in 2007. He has dedicated his career to establishing himself as a regional leader in comprehensive dentistry. He focuses his efforts clinically on surgical cases under conscious sedation and complex restorative cases. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and IV Sedation Certified through DOCS Education.
Gayla Arrington
Southeastern Dental Center
arringtong@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram