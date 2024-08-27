Southeastern Dental Center hosts 6th Annual Helping Heroes Smile Event

Free dental care to be provided to eligible community members on September 11, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Our favorite part is giving back to the community and supporting those who support us. It's truly our honor to be able to give back to those who have given so much.” — Dr. Alan Arrington

HAMILTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Dental Center is proud to announce its 6th Annual “ Helping Heroes Smile ” event, set to take place on September 11, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM at their Hamilton office located at 222 Hamilton Square St. This community-driven event is dedicated to providing free dental services to veterans, active duty military personnel, local law enforcement, and all first responders.Helping Heroes Smile has a remarkable history of supporting those who serve our surrounding communities, donating $50,000-$60,000 during the event each year. Southeastern Dental Center continues this tradition of generosity in 2024, offering a range of services including cleanings, fillings, and extractions. For some patients, additional work such as implants, crowns, and bridges may also be available.All attendees will be treated to a vibrant atmosphere featuring four local food truck vendors that will offer a variety of delicious options while supporting the occasion. Additionally, there will be raffle tickets for two exciting gift baskets, each valued at $350.The event is made possible entirely through the efforts of dedicated volunteers. Dr. Alan Arrington, DMD, founder and lead dentist at Southeastern Dental Center, shared, “Our favorite part is giving back to the community and supporting those who support us. After the tragic events of 9/11 in 2001, we felt a strong calling to make a difference and show our appreciation for those who answered the call to serve others. It's truly our honor to be able to give back to those who have given so much.”Southeastern Dental Center invites all eligible individuals to join them for this impactful opportunity. Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended. You must bring your ID card to be eligible.For more information, please visit SoutheasternDentalCenter.com/HelpingHeroes.

