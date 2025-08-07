Idaho Fish and Game to host 3rd annual blood drive at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome

Have you ever wondered how one simple act could save someone's life?

Donating blood is quick, easy, and incredibly impactful. The entire process takes as little as 45 minutes, but the outcome can last a lifetime to someone in need.

Idaho Fish and Game staff are proud to live and work in the many communities that make up the Magic Valley Region. As part of our ongoing commitment to serving the public—both in the field and beyond—we’re inviting our neighbors to join us in giving back.

Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting our 3rd annual blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Thursday, August 14, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome.

Our goal is to collect 54 blood donations, and we need your help to make it happen!

Why donate?

There is a constant need for blood across the country

Your donation can assist patients undergoing surgery, recovering from accidents, or battling diseases.

Blood supplies can often run low and your contribution is critical.

Appointments are required, but signing up is quick and simple:

Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter FishGame as the sponsor code, or

as the sponsor code, or Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule your appointment by phone.

Whether you're a first-time donor or a seasoned veteran, your donation makes a real difference.

For more information, contact that Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.