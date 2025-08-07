Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,292 in the last 365 days.

Join us at Commerce Connect in Soda SpringsAug27

StartAugust 27, 2025 MTAll day eventEndAugust 27, 2025 MTAll day event

Commerce connect event graphic

We are hitting the road and headed to Soda Springs! The event will take place on August 27 at the Enders Hotel and Museum from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Idaho Department of Commerce is excited to announce the next stop for its new event series. Commerce Connection: Bridging Resources is an event where our team will travel across the state to connect with community-focused individuals, businesses, experts and professionals. 

At the event, you’ll hear from industry leaders, engage with speakers and panelists on key trends and network with potential partners. Discover valuable tools, funding opportunities and events to benefit your business or community. Get inspired by success stories and innovative ideas to spark new initiatives.

Local businesses, economic developers, elected officials and community leaders are encouraged to attend. 

Learn more and register HERE.

For questions, reach out to Tatum Clark at Idaho Commerce. 

We hope to see you there! 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join us at Commerce Connect in Soda SpringsAug27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more