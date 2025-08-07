DE Dept of Labor Launches Youth Workforce Connect Call

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Industrial Affairs is launching the Delaware Youth Workforce Connect Call, a new virtual informational series designed to bridge the gap between community organizations and state agencies that support Delaware’s young workers.

Hosted by the Delaware Department of Labor’s Office of Wage & Hour, this monthly initiative will focus on equipping, empowering, and employing youth workers in Delaware between the ages of 14 and 17 years old. The first session will be held on Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. Community organizations, educators, workforce partners, and employers are encouraged to participate.

This inaugural call will feature:

A brief Child Labor presentation highlighting workplace compliance requirements for minors.

Legislative updates affecting youth employment in Delaware.

An overview of upcoming youth work readiness events and opportunities.

“Our mission is to ensure Delaware employers understand their responsibilities while safeguarding the rights of workers — especially our youngest members of our workforce,” said Secretary of the Delaware Department of Labor LaKresha Moultrie. “The Delaware Youth Workforce Connect Call creates a space for collaboration, resource sharing, and compliance education that benefits both youth workers and employers.”

In addition to expert presentations, attendees will have the opportunity to share resources, tools, and best practices to foster positive and safe work experiences for young employees.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Virtual via Microsoft Teams

Register: https://industrialaffairs.delaware.gov/event-details/youth-connect-call