Traffic Alert VT Route 100 Hancock/Granville Line

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



VT Route 100 in Hancock between VT Route 125 and Buffalo Farm Rd which is in Granville is closed due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down in roadway. Roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



