Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,294 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert VT Route 100 Hancock/Granville Line

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

Royalton Barracks

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 



VT Route 100 in Hancock between VT Route 125 and Buffalo Farm Rd which is in Granville is closed due to a motor vehicle crash with wires down in roadway.  Roadway will be closed for an extended amount of time.


 

   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Traffic Alert VT Route 100 Hancock/Granville Line

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more