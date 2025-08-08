Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook Releases New Book Exploring Memory, Mythology, and Personal Transformation

Author: Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampton Press announces the release of Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy by Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook, a thought-provoking exploration of how memory, mythology, and inherited emotions shape personal identity. The book fuses cultural traditions, Jungian psychology, neuroscience, and lived experiences to offer readers a fresh perspective on self-discovery and healing.Dr. Gannon Cook examines the concept that time is not linear but cyclical, with past experiences and ancestral stories influencing present emotions, reactions, and dreams. The book suggests that what individuals perceive as instincts or coincidences may be symbolic signs connecting them to their deeper selves and cultural legacies. Through accessible reflections, it emphasizes healing as a process of reconnecting with unacknowledged aspects of one’s identity rather than striving for reinvention.Unlike conventional self-help books, Your Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy avoids prescriptive formulas, instead providing a framework for understanding emotional and spiritual legacies. It appeals to readers interested in mythology, psychology, and personal growth, resonating with the works of Joseph Campbell, Carl Jung, and Clarissa Pinkola Estés.“This work invites readers to see themselves as part of a larger tapestry of human experience, where signs and symbols guide us toward our truest selves,” said Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook, author of the book.About The BookYour Life in Time, Signs, and Alchemy by Dr. Ruth Gannon Cook explores how memory, mythology, and inherited emotions shape identity. Blending Jungian psychology, neuroscience, and cultural traditions, it presents time as cyclical, connecting past and present. The book offers a framework for healing through reconnecting with one’s deeper self, not reinvention. It appeals to seekers, artists, and educators interested in personal growth and ancestral legacies. Unlike typical self-help books, it avoids formulas, focusing on understanding life’s symbolic patterns.About the AuthorDr. Ruth Gannon Cook, a fourth-generation New Orleans native, draws from her diverse French, Spanish, and Caribbean heritage to explore signs and symbols in her work. Holding a doctorate from the University of Houston and an Advanced Studies certificate from Queens College, Cambridge, she is an Emerita professor at DePaul University. Her research focuses on semiotics, particularly in marketing and instructional systems.Available Now: https://a.co/d/5inHw6X Book InformationTitle: Your Life in Time, Signs, and AlchemyAuthor: Dr. Ruth Gannon CookPublisher: Hampton PressContact: (213) 260-0218 or rgannonc@depaul.eduAvailability: Now available in print and digital formats through major retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.