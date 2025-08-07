DonutNV Welcomes Kassia Thormahlen as Director of Franchise Development

Kassia Thomahlen, Director of Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV, the nation’s fastest-growing mobile mini donut franchise, is excited to announce the appointment of Kassia Thormahlen as Director of Franchise Development. With over five years of deep experience in the franchise industry, Thormahlen brings unparalleled expertise and a passion for empowering entrepreneurs to the DonutNV corporate team.Thormahlen has an impressive track record, having worked with industry giants such as Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, Arby’s, and Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, managing the full franchise sales cycle—from lead generation and qualification to territory checks, FDD reviews, and deal closures. “I’ve sold hundreds of units, built dozens of pipelines, and I approach every brand uniquely,” Thormahlen said. “I’m a closer, but more importantly, I’m a builder.”Her drive for franchising is rooted in its transformative potential. “Franchising is one of the most powerful vehicles to help people achieve business ownership with a proven system,” Thormahlen shared. “You’re not just selling a concept; you’re helping people change their lives and build generational wealth.” This passion aligns perfectly with DonutNV’s mission to make entrepreneurship accessible and rewarding.What Thormahlen enjoys most is guiding aspiring business owners to their breakthrough moment. “The moment a candidate realizes, ‘This is actually happening. I’m becoming a business owner.’ That’s everything,” she said. “I’ve seen first-time business owners, parents partnering with their adult kids, and veterans starting second careers—it never gets old. I love being their guide through the process.”As Director of Franchise Development, Thormahlen is thrilled to champion DonutNV’s scalable, mobile business model. “DonutNV represents everything I love about franchising: smart systems, passionate founders, a standout product, and a mobile, turnkey model that aligns perfectly with today’s consumer trends,” she said. “It’s scalable, eye-catching, and most importantly, it delivers joy in every bite.”DonutNV’s low startup cost, flat royalty fee, and proven mobile model make it an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs. “Our franchisees aren’t stuck behind four walls, they’re in the community, building buzz and creating experiences,” Thormahlen noted. “Our support team is unmatched. We don’t just hand you a manual, we roll up our sleeves and build with you.”Thormahlen’s personal mission is to make business ownership less intimidating and more achievable. “I want to help more people realize they don’t have to stay stuck in unfulfilling jobs. Instead, they can own something meaningful,” she said. With her leadership, DonutNV is set to expand its footprint, offering entrepreneurs a chance to join a movement that blends profitability with community impact.About DonutNV:DonutNV is a leading mobile food franchise, delivering fresh, made-to-order mini donuts, refreshing lemonades and coffee specialties to communities across the country. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, DonutNV continues to expand its footprint, creating exciting opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

