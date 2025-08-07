Levi’s Takes Nature Coatings’ BioBlack Mainstream

Sample of GOTS Certified Label Sample of USDA BioPreferred Label

Nature Coatings announced a major milestone: Levi’s® has expanded the use of BioBlack™ into mainstream denim lines.

By embracing BioBlack in its mainstream denim lines, Levis is demonstrating how fashion brands can prioritize sustainability without sacrificing style, quality, or performance.” — Ryan Cheng, Chief Revenue Officer at Nature Coatings, “

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature Coatings, an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into high performing black pigments, today announced a major milestone: Levi’shas expanded the use of BioBlack™ into mainstream denim lines. The integration from one of the world’s most iconic fashion brands underscores BioBlack’s global scalability and its position as a leader in sustainable fashion innovation.Levi’s was among the earliest adopters of BioBlack in 2023 with the launch of its sustainable Wellthreads line, recognizing its potential early on to redefine industry standards by reducing harmful emissions and eliminating toxic substances traditionally associated with carbon-based black pigments. Levi’s Wellthread™ BioBlack collection effectively demonstrated BioBlack’s capabilities, laying a solid foundation for today’s broader adoption."Levi’s early belief and implementation of BioBlack was pivotal in showcasing that sustainable solutions can perform at the highest industry standards," said Jane Palmer , CEO of Nature Coatings. "This expansion to mainstream lines is a significant validation of our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future in fashion."BioBlack also recently achieved Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification, reinforcing its eco-friendly credentials and ensuring compliance with the highest sustainability benchmarks in textile manufacturing.Initially launching across Levi’s UK market, BioBlack is expected to be progressively introduced in the United States and other key global regions, demonstrating its scalable production and versatility. Styles featuring the innovative BioBlack pigment in Levi’s mainstream collections currently includes: 567Relaxed Flare, 578Baggy, Highland Park Jacket.“By embracing BioBlack in its mainstream denim lines,” added Ryan Cheng, Chief Revenue Officer at Nature Coatings, “Levis is demonstrating how fashion brands can prioritize sustainability without sacrificing style, quality, or performance.”Global brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.