BioBlack Blends Platform Opens New Markets for Bio-Based Pigments & Dispersions

BioBlack Blends Lab NAC Logo

Versatility has always been a strength of BioBlack over other bio-based solutions, with BioBlack Blends we are fully unleashing that potential.” — Jane Palmer, CEO of Nature Coatings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Nature Coatings, an award-winning biochemical company turning wood waste into black pigments, announced the launch of a game-changing platform that opens new markets for bio-based pigments and dispersions. BioBlack Blends was developed to meet growing demands for sustainable materials that are practical, cost-effective, and easy to integrate. BioBlack Blends’ versatility allows for a more seamless integration of bio-based solutions into existing products and processes for most industries to replace carbon black “Sustainable innovation that meets market demand has always been core to our work,” said Jane Palmer, CEO and Founder of Nature Coatings. “BioBlack Blends are about creating new opportunities for bio-based pigments to meet a booming demand for alternatives to carbon black.”Building on the proven performance and environmental benefits of BioBlack, the new BioBlack Blends line allows for application-specific customization without requiring changes to manufacturing equipment or workflows. Research and development teams, manufacturers and brands in most industries can now request black pigments and dispersions based on specific particle size, pigment loading, carrier, compatibility, compliance, and costs.Examples of new BioBlack Blends include solventborne dispersions for printing inks on flexible substrates, vegetable oil dispersions for protective coatings, and waterborne dispersions for food contact barrier coatings.“Versatility has always been a strength of BioBlack over other bio-based solutions, with BioBlack Blends we are fully unleashing that potential,” added Palmer. “We can now integrate BioBlack into just about any application, no matter how specific.”BioBlack Blends embodies Nature Coatings' core mission— to help customers innovate faster, achieve market adoption easier, and enable more verifiable sustainability claims—all without significant disruption to manufacturing processes. Derived from highly versatile wood waste, the company’s BioBlack product line seamlessly replaces toxic carbon black to reduce emissions and eliminate regulated toxins like PFAS, PAHs, and nanoparticles.“If you’ve been looking for a safe, sustainable black pigment solution tailored to your product, BioBlack Blends may be exactly what you need,” added Ryan Cheng, Chief Revenue Officer at Nature Coatings. “We’re inviting manufacturers to bring us their toughest challenges—we’re ready to develop a custom blend just for them.”About Nature CoatingsGlobal brands and manufacturers trust Nature Coatings BioBlack to deliver a durable and scalable replacement for carbon black that’s nontoxic and sustainably-sourced at a competitive price. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jane Palmer, the award-winning biochemicals company transforms wood waste into 100% bio-based, non-toxic and carbon-negative black pigments and dispersions. Its sustainably sourced products are used by a range of industries, including textiles, cosmetics, ink (packaging, textile and footwear), as well by plastics, paints, and coatings companies. Backed by prominent investors, including Regeneration.VC, Fashion for Good, The 22 Fund, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Nature Coatings bio-based black pigments and dispersions have been used by innovative global brands like Levi’s, the Kering Group, Bestseller’s Jack&Jones, and Selected HOMME, among others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.