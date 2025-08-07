2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners – Cycle A & B
The awards honor leaders, innovators, and changemakers across diverse fields including energy, sustainability, information technology, advanced manufacturing, public health, humanitarian engineering, and emerging technologies.
Full List of Honorees:
Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability
Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics
Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science
Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics
Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies
Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year
Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the Year
Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry
Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year
Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the Year
Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Dr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Dr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies
Adetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Ayobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Victor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Victor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Tolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Adaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Babatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Kayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Zainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability
Hafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the Year
Ikeoluwa Ademola Kolawole – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Maamun Danmaisoro – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Industrial Processes
Bosede Odunola Adejugbe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Bolaji T. Josephine – Outstanding Contributions to Research and Innovation
Olayiwola Akinnagbe – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Olaniyi, Oladipo Oladiti – Excellence in Bioresources and Biotechnology
Isreal Ayobami Onifade – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Ayinoluwa Feranmi Kolawole – Breakthrough Award in Emerging Technologies
Kenechukwu Moneke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Adeleye Mathew Ajao – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Abasiama-Arit Aniche – Humanitarian Engineering & Science
Festus Segun Ajiboye – Outstanding Contributions to Research and Innovation
Lukman Ademola Adepoju – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Isaiah O. Oyewole – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Justine Chilenovu Ogborigbo – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Chioma Victoria Nwachukwu – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Eric Jhessim – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Damilola Akinola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Lateefat Abiodun Mosaku – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Stephen Tochi Nkwocha – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
These awards recognize individuals and organizations that embody innovation, excellence, and impact. Their work is advancing knowledge, improving lives, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers
