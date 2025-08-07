2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners – Cycle A & B

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Global Engineering & Science Awards for Cycles A and B. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals and organizations whose exceptional achievements are shaping the future of science, engineering, and technology worldwide.The awards honor leaders, innovators, and changemakers across diverse fields including energy, sustainability, information technology, advanced manufacturing, public health, humanitarian engineering, and emerging technologies.Full List of Honorees:Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthMr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and SustainabilityMrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationMr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesEngr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsEngr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMiss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data AnalyticsDr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & ScienceMr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationMr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and TherapeuticsMiss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin TechnologiesMiss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the YearChinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the YearMr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationEngr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMiss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green ChemistryDr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the YearDr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the YearEngr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationDr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationMr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationMiss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthDr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationDr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin TechnologiesAdetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesAyobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesVictor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityVictor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationTolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAdaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthBabatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationKayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityZainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and SustainabilityHafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the YearIkeoluwa Ademola Kolawole – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMaamun Danmaisoro – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Industrial ProcessesBosede Odunola Adejugbe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationMaamun Danmaisoro – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Industrial ProcessesBolaji T. Josephine – Outstanding Contributions to Research and InnovationOlayiwola Akinnagbe – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsOlaniyi, Oladipo Oladiti – Excellence in Bioresources and BiotechnologyIsreal Ayobami Onifade – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationAyinoluwa Feranmi Kolawole – Breakthrough Award in Emerging TechnologiesKenechukwu Moneke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthKenechukwu Moneke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthAdeleye Mathew Ajao – Outstanding Contribution to Research and InnovationAbasiama-Arit Aniche – Humanitarian Engineering & ScienceFestus Segun Ajiboye – Outstanding Contributions to Research and InnovationLukman Ademola Adepoju – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthIsaiah O. Oyewole – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityJustine Chilenovu Ogborigbo – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsChioma Victoria Nwachukwu – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation AwardEric Jhessim – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationDamilola Akinola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation AwardLateefat Abiodun Mosaku – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthStephen Tochi Nkwocha – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationThese awards recognize individuals and organizations that embody innovation, excellence, and impact. Their work is advancing knowledge, improving lives, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers

