2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners – Cycle A & B

MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Global Engineering & Science Awards for Cycles A and B. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals and organizations whose exceptional achievements are shaping the future of science, engineering, and technology worldwide.

The awards honor leaders, innovators, and changemakers across diverse fields including energy, sustainability, information technology, advanced manufacturing, public health, humanitarian engineering, and emerging technologies.

Full List of Honorees:

Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability

Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science

Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation

Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics

Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies

Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year

Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the Year

Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation

Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry

Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year

Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the Year

Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation

Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation

Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Dr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation

Dr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies

Adetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Ayobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Victor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Victor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Tolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Adaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Babatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Kayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Zainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability

Hafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the Year

Ikeoluwa Ademola Kolawole – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Maamun Danmaisoro – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Industrial Processes

Bosede Odunola Adejugbe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Bolaji T. Josephine – Outstanding Contributions to Research and Innovation

Olayiwola Akinnagbe – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Olaniyi, Oladipo Oladiti – Excellence in Bioresources and Biotechnology

Isreal Ayobami Onifade – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation

Ayinoluwa Feranmi Kolawole – Breakthrough Award in Emerging Technologies

Kenechukwu Moneke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Adeleye Mathew Ajao – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation

Abasiama-Arit Aniche – Humanitarian Engineering & Science

Festus Segun Ajiboye – Outstanding Contributions to Research and Innovation

Lukman Ademola Adepoju – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Isaiah O. Oyewole – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Justine Chilenovu Ogborigbo – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Chioma Victoria Nwachukwu – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award

Eric Jhessim – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Damilola Akinola – Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award

Lateefat Abiodun Mosaku – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Stephen Tochi Nkwocha – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

These awards recognize individuals and organizations that embody innovation, excellence, and impact. Their work is advancing knowledge, improving lives, and inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers

