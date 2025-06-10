Submit Release
NIPES Announces 2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners

MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Awards, honoring excellence across engineering, science, innovation, and policy worldwide.

This year’s awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose exceptional contributions are driving advances in their fields and creating a measurable impact on industry, academia, and society. Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 1,200 nominations, these distinguished awardees represent the forefront of global innovation and leadership.

Rigorous Selection Process

The selection of this year’s honorees followed a rigorous four-stage review process, ensuring transparency, academic integrity, and alignment with global best practices:

Initial Screening: Assessing eligibility and relevance to each award category.

Peer Nomination & Review: Independent evaluation by senior fellows and international scholars with recognized expertise in engineering, science, and innovation.

Technical Subcommittee Reviews: Evaluation by senior academics, industry professionals, and policy experts based on originality, measurable impact, and global relevance.

Final Deliberation & Endorsement: The NIPES Awards Committee and the Office of the President of NIPES conducted the final review and endorsement.

2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Award Winners

Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability

Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics

Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science

Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation

Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics

Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies

Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year

Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the Year

Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry

Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year

Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the Year

Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation

Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Dr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Dr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies

Adetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Ayobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems

Mohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes

Victor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Victor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Tolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Adaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Babatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Kayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Zainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability

Hafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the Year

Award Ceremony

Awardees will be formally honored during the 2025 NIPES International Conference, which will take place from April 9–11, 2025, at the Renewable Energy Centre, University of Benin, Nigeria.

About NIPES

The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is a global, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing innovation, education, and excellence in engineering and science. Through its prestigious awards program and international conferences, NIPES fosters knowledge exchange, promotes cutting-edge research, and builds bridges between academia and industry.

