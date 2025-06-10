NIPES Announces 2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Awards, honoring excellence across engineering, science, innovation, and policy worldwide.This year’s awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose exceptional contributions are driving advances in their fields and creating a measurable impact on industry, academia, and society. Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 1,200 nominations, these distinguished awardees represent the forefront of global innovation and leadership.Rigorous Selection ProcessThe selection of this year’s honorees followed a rigorous four-stage review process, ensuring transparency, academic integrity, and alignment with global best practices:Initial Screening: Assessing eligibility and relevance to each award category.Peer Nomination & Review: Independent evaluation by senior fellows and international scholars with recognized expertise in engineering, science, and innovation.Technical Subcommittee Reviews: Evaluation by senior academics, industry professionals, and policy experts based on originality, measurable impact, and global relevance.Final Deliberation & Endorsement: The NIPES Awards Committee and the Office of the President of NIPES conducted the final review and endorsement.2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Award WinnersDr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthMr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and SustainabilityMrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationMr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesEngr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsEngr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMiss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data AnalyticsDr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & ScienceMr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationMr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and TherapeuticsMiss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin TechnologiesMiss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the YearChinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the YearMr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationEngr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityMiss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green ChemistryDr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the YearDr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the YearEngr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationDr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationMr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationMiss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthDr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationDr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin TechnologiesAdetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesAyobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart SystemsMohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial ProcessesVictor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityVictor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationTolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAdaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthBabatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationKayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityZainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and SustainabilityHafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the YearAward CeremonyAwardees will be formally honored during the 2025 NIPES International Conference, which will take place from April 9–11, 2025, at the Renewable Energy Centre, University of Benin, Nigeria.About NIPESThe National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is a global, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing innovation, education, and excellence in engineering and science. Through its prestigious awards program and international conferences, NIPES fosters knowledge exchange, promotes cutting-edge research, and builds bridges between academia and industry.

