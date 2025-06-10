NIPES Announces 2025 Global Engineering & Science Award Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) proudly announces the recipients of the 2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Awards, honoring excellence across engineering, science, innovation, and policy worldwide.
This year’s awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose exceptional contributions are driving advances in their fields and creating a measurable impact on industry, academia, and society. Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 1,200 nominations, these distinguished awardees represent the forefront of global innovation and leadership.
Rigorous Selection Process
The selection of this year’s honorees followed a rigorous four-stage review process, ensuring transparency, academic integrity, and alignment with global best practices:
Initial Screening: Assessing eligibility and relevance to each award category.
Peer Nomination & Review: Independent evaluation by senior fellows and international scholars with recognized expertise in engineering, science, and innovation.
Technical Subcommittee Reviews: Evaluation by senior academics, industry professionals, and policy experts based on originality, measurable impact, and global relevance.
Final Deliberation & Endorsement: The NIPES Awards Committee and the Office of the President of NIPES conducted the final review and endorsement.
2025 NIPES Global Engineering & Science Award Winners
Dr. Igbekele Ogunboye – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Mr. Harrison Agboro – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability
Mrs. Cynthia Onyekachi Victor-Oji – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Mr. Ibukun Stephen Afolabi – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Engr. Dileesh Chandra Bikkasani – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Engr. Ediri Johnson Erigbese – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Miss Oluwayemisi A. Owoade – Business Intelligence and Data Analytics
Dr. Henry Ebere Ivuawuogu – Humanitarian Engineering & Science
Mr. Abdulahi Opejin – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Mr. Prosper Ebimobowei Nekekpemi – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Mr. Ikenna Emmanuel Odezuligbo – Excellence in Medical Imaging, Diagnostics, and Therapeutics
Miss Imaobong Tom – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies
Miss Modinat Moshood – Innovator of the Year
Chinwe Chinonso Iwuanyanwu – Corporate Partner of the Year
Mr. Michael Chukwuka – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Engr. Ibrahim Adewale Ogundeko – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Miss Chukwudi Tabitha Aghaunor – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mr. Chibuike Ekene Eweh – Excellence in Chemical Processes and Green Chemistry
Dr. Nnamdi Stephen Moeteke – Young Scientist of the Year
Dr. Daniel Ejike Ewim Foundation – Corporate Partner of the Year
Engr. Solomon Ochuko Ologe – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Dr. Ekene Ebele Uchenna-Ogbodo – Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Mr. Mathew Olakunle Alaba – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Miss Sandra Chioma Anioke – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Dr. Olawale Makanjuola – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Dr. Oluwafemi Clement Adeusi – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mr. Taiwo Agbaje – Excellence in Modelling, Simulations, and Digital Twin Technologies
Adetomilola Victoria Fafure – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Ayobami Oluwadamilola Ayeni – Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Mohammed Yusuf – Excellence in Materials Science, Additive Manufacturing, and Advanced Industrial Processes
Victor Oluwasegun Eniola – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Victor Ojo – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Tolulope Sabainah Aremu – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Adaiah Priscillia Soibi-Harry – Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Babatunde Ibrahim Keshinro – Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Kayode Joshua Sanni – Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Zainab Ololade Iyiola – Excellence in Energy and Sustainability
Hafsat Bello Danmaisoro – Innovator of the Year
Award Ceremony
Awardees will be formally honored during the 2025 NIPES International Conference, which will take place from April 9–11, 2025, at the Renewable Energy Centre, University of Benin, Nigeria.
About NIPES
The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is a global, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing innovation, education, and excellence in engineering and science. Through its prestigious awards program and international conferences, NIPES fosters knowledge exchange, promotes cutting-edge research, and builds bridges between academia and industry.
NIPES Press Office
