2025 NIPES Award Winners – Second Cycle

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists (NIPES) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 NIPES Awards, Second Cycle. These honorees were selected for their exceptional achievements across research, innovation, energy, environment, and emerging technologies.

2025 Awardees (Second Cycle)

Habeeb Shittu — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Ann Christopher Francis — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Ogundipe Kehinde Oladipo — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Awopejo Tolulope Esther — Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation

Chinedum Favour Ajala — Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health

Omotayo Oladele — Breakthrough Award in Emerging Technologies

Abiodun Bamidele Obisesan — Excellence in Energy & Sustainability

Tobi Titus Oyekanmi — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Oluyinka Joseph Adedokun — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

Ogonna William David — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation

“Each of these laureates embodies the spirit of practical ingenuity that Nigeria and Africa need right now,” said Dr. Collins Chike Kwasi-Effah, President of NIPES. “Their work advances knowledge, drives sustainable development, and creates pathways for the next generation of engineers and scientists.”

Speaking on the selection process, the NIPES Awards Committee noted that this cycle focused on measurable real-world impact, originality of approach, and clear contributions to national and global priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.

About the NIPES Awards

The NIPES Awards recognize outstanding engineers and scientists who are translating ideas into solutions that improve industry, communities, and the environment. Winners are chosen through a scored peer review that emphasizes impact, rigor, and leadership.

About NIPES

The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists is a multidisciplinary body committed to advancing engineering and scientific excellence through research, education, standards, and professional development. NIPES publishes the Scopus-indexed NIPES Journal of Science and Technology Research and runs programs that support early-career and senior professionals across academia and industry.

