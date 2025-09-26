2025 NIPES Award Winners – Second Cycle

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists ( NIPES ) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 NIPES Awards, Second Cycle . These honorees were selected for their exceptional achievements across research, innovation, energy, environment, and emerging technologies.2025 Awardees (Second Cycle)Habeeb Shittu — Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAnn Christopher Francis — Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationOgundipe Kehinde Oladipo — Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationAwopejo Tolulope Esther — Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change MitigationChinedum Favour Ajala — Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public HealthOmotayo Oladele — Breakthrough Award in Emerging TechnologiesAbiodun Bamidele Obisesan — Excellence in Energy & SustainabilityTobi Titus Oyekanmi — Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationOluyinka Joseph Adedokun — Outstanding Contribution to Research & InnovationOgonna William David — Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation“Each of these laureates embodies the spirit of practical ingenuity that Nigeria and Africa need right now,” said Dr. Collins Chike Kwasi-Effah, President of NIPES. “Their work advances knowledge, drives sustainable development, and creates pathways for the next generation of engineers and scientists.”Speaking on the selection process, the NIPES Awards Committee noted that this cycle focused on measurable real-world impact, originality of approach, and clear contributions to national and global priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.About the NIPES AwardsThe NIPES Awards recognize outstanding engineers and scientists who are translating ideas into solutions that improve industry, communities, and the environment. Winners are chosen through a scored peer review that emphasizes impact, rigor, and leadership.About NIPESThe National Institute of Professional Engineers and Scientists is a multidisciplinary body committed to advancing engineering and scientific excellence through research, education, standards, and professional development. NIPES publishes the Scopus-indexed NIPES Journal of Science and Technology Research and runs programs that support early-career and senior professionals across academia and industry.

