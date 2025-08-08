Chart-Topping Week: Delnora Hits #1 on Christian Music Weekly as 'Peacemaker' Music Video Debuts

~Delnora’s Milestone Moment-"Peacemaker" Tops Chart The Same Week Music Video Drops~

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning singer/songwriter Delnora has released the official music video for her chart-topping hit "Peacemaker," coinciding with the song’s climb to #1 on the Christian Music Weekly chart. The powerful duet also features vocalist and co-producer Chris Golden, the prolific son of Oak Ridge Boys legend William Lee Golden. It is the latest #1 from Delnora’s acclaimed “Blank Page” album.The milestone comes on the heels of a busy summer for Delnora, who recently picked up Music Video of the Year for her “Blank Page” track "Man at the Well" at the International Country Gospel Music Association Awards in July. That award-winning video was filmed on the Texas set of the hit television show "The Chosen." Up next, Delnora performs at the Tennessee State Fair August 14th, 15th, and 18th.The music video for "Peacemaker," helmed by Eastern Kentucky filmmaker David Chapman, was filmed on location at two of Kentucky's most treasured musical landmarks: the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum near Paintsville and the historic Loretta Lynn homeplace in Butcher Holler, a few miles away. Both granted complete and exclusive access to Delnora and her film crew, providing an authentic Appalachian backdrop for “Peacemaker’s” inspirational message. Additional footage with Chris Golden was filmed at the Golden Plantation, William Lee Golden's estate outside Nashville."Peacemaker," co-written by Delnora and Billboard #1 veteran tunesmith Corey Lee Barker (whose songs have been recorded by Daryle Singletary, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Johnny Lee, TG Sheppard and many more Nashville hitmakers) showcases her distinctive blend of authentic Appalachian vocals, Americana and traditional country instrumentation alongside Chris Golden's powerful piano and perfectly matched harmonies. The song's fast climb to #1 on Christian Music Weekly reflects its resonance with audiences that Delnora says are "seeking hope and unity in today's divided times."About The Artist:Delnora is a veteran Nashville-based award-winning singer and songwriter, known for her well-crafted songs and rootsy, authentic Appalachian influences in both secular and faith-based music. With eight albums to her credit, she continues to build her reputation as a leading voice in 'Positive Country' music circles alongside Carrie Underwood, Anne Wilson, and others."Peacemaker" is the latest single from Delnora's "Blank Page" album and is available now on all primary streaming services, including Spotify , Apple iTunes, Pandora, and Amazon Music. The music video for "Peacemaker" can also be viewed at https://www.delnora.com/ YouTube , and other digital platforms.For reviewer copies, more information, or to request an interview with Delnora, contact:

