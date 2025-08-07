MLS Now is Improving Real Estate Agent Transparency with Rayse

MLS Now

Over half of sellers think you do less than 20 hours of work. Let’s fix that.

INDEPENDENCE, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLS Now, the largest multiple listing service in Ohio, is proud to announce that Rayse, the cutting-edge client experience platform, will be available at no cost to all subscribers starting August 12, 2025 through the MLS Now dashboard.Why This Matters to Agents — Right NowThere’s a growing perception gap that’s costing agents referrals, commissions, and credibility:- 46% of buyers and 51% of sellers believe their agent spends fewer than 20 hours on a transaction. In reality, agents average 80–100 hours per deal.- 96% of clients say they want real-time visibility into what their agent is doing.- 89% of those clients say they’d be willing to pay more for that kind of transparency.Agents are doing the work — but consumers don’t see it. Rayse changes that. And the proof is in the results: Rayse is seeing 100% client engagement in some markets, showing just how hungry today’s clients are for this kind of visibility and trust-building.Rayse: The Platform That Shows Your ValueRayse makes your hard work visible to clients. It creates a shared, real-time view of everything you’re doing behind the scenes — check-ins, tasks, progress, and milestones — without adding more to your plate. It turns invisible effort into visible value, helping you build trust, strengthen relationships, and drive referrals.“Our mission at MLS Now has always been to equip our subscribers with the best tools in the industry,” said Garry Marsoubian, CEO of MLS Now. “Rayse helps us deliver on that promise — giving agents a way to prove their value, increase client trust, and drive repeat and referral business through unmatched transparency.”“This partnership is about strengthening the agent-client relationship,” said James Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse. “By making agents' hard work visible to their clients, Rayse helps restore trust, improve communication, and increase the professionalism that today’s buyers and sellers expect.”What Is Rayse?Rayse is a client-facing experience that integrates directly into your existing workflow. It’s not a CRM or back-office system — it’s a simple, intuitive space where agents and clients stay connected throughout the entire deal. Every check-in, update, and deliverable is logged and shared with the client in a beautifully designed experience — so agents can communicate proactively, show their work, and make every client feel like a VIP.Rayse launches to all MLS Now subscribers on August 12, 2025, and is accessible directly through the MLS Now dashboard.About MLS NowMLS Now is the largest multiple listing service in Ohio, serving over 13,500 real estate professionals across 36 counties. MLS Now is committed to delivering innovative tools, robust data, and forward-thinking leadership to support the success of its members and the integrity of the industry.About RayseRayse is the real estate industry’s first transaction transparency platform, designed to showcase agent value, deliver real-time client updates, and rebuild consumer trust. Integrated directly into the MLS and brokerage ecosystems, Rayse helps agents stand out while improving communication, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Learn more at www.rayse.com

