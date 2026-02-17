Rayse and OneKey MLS Partner to Bring Agent Value and Transparency to New York Metro REALTORS®

OneKey MLS and Rayse Partnership

Rayse continues 2026 momentum with another major MLS launch — delivering agent‑centric education and engagement support to one of the largest MLSs in the US

Agents do essential work every day, and our goal is to make that value visible. Rayse is about helping agents show their impact and communicate it in ways that clients understand and appreciate.” — Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayse , the agent value and transparency platform that helps real estate professionals clearly demonstrate their value to clients, today announced a new partnership with OneKey Multiple Listing Service ( OneKey MLS ). Under the collaboration, Rayse will be offered as an enhanced member benefit for more than 43,000 REALTORSserving Long Island, Manhattan, the Hudson Valley, and the broader New York metropolitan area — the largest REALTOR‑run MLS in New York State and one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the country.OneKey MLS brings accurate, up‑to‑the‑minute listing data and an extensive professional network that supports brokers and agents across urban, suburban, and commuter markets. The partnership with Rayse reflects a shared commitment to helping agents communicate their value clearly, build trust earlier in their client relationships, and stand out through value‑driven engagement.“We’re excited to bring Rayse to OneKey MLS members at the start of 2026,” said Christian Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “Agents do essential work every day, and our goal is to make that value visible. Rayse is about helping agents show their impact and communicate it in ways that clients actually understand and appreciate. Partnering with OneKey MLS, with its large footprint and strategic importance in the Northeast, gives us the opportunity to deliver that value at scale.”A Continued Focus on Education and EngagementThe launch builds on Rayse’s education‑led engagement strategy with MLS partners across the country. Recent Rayse Masterclasses featuring industry voices such as Ricky Carruth and Tristan Ahumada drew over 8,000 registrations and more than 3,000 live attendees, signaling strong demand for practical, agent‑first education that supports real outcomes.Rayse’s Masterclass series has become a cornerstone of how the platform supports MLS partnerships by:- Helping agents articulate their value in ways clients can see and trust- Setting expectations for modern client communication throughout the transaction- Reinforcing systemic adoption through practical education rather than feature emphasis“MLS partnerships succeed when membership benefits align with the real needs of agents,” Dwiggins added. “Our approach is designed to support day‑to‑day workflows and reinforce transparency and trust — the bedrock of lasting client relationships.”Supporting OneKey MLS Members Where It Matters MostOneKey MLS members will gain access to the Rayse platform and agent-centric accompanying educational programming. The future co-branded Masterclasses will continue to drive adoption and engagement for OneKey MLS members, reinforcing a proven and fresh approach from Rayse to which agents consistently respond.About OneKey MLSOneKey Multiple Listing Service (OneKey MLS) is the largest REALTOR‑run MLS in New York State, representing more than 43,000 real estate professionals across Long Island, Manhattan, the Hudson Valley, and surrounding metropolitan communities. OneKey MLS provides accurate, up‑to‑the‑minute listing data and network resources that enable agents and brokers to serve buyers, sellers, and renters throughout one of the most complex and competitive real estate markets in the United States. ( https://corporate.onekeymls.com/ About RayseRayse is the agent value and transparency platform for real estate professionals. Rayse helps agents turn real work into clear client‑facing communication that builds trust and demonstrates value throughout the transaction. By combining practical systems with education‑led engagement, Rayse partners with MLS organizations to deliver meaningful member benefits that agents can use immediately. ( https://www.rayse.com

