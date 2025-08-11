i9 Sports® Unveils New Training Sessions to Transform the Youth Sports Experience

Once-a-Week Skill-Building Sessions Complement League Play, Boosting Confidence, Performance, and Love for the Game

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i9 Sports® , the nation’s leading multi-sport provider owned by Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), is proud to announce the launch of its new Training Sessions program, an innovative addition to its traditional league offerings that gives young athletes enhanced opportunities for sport-specific skill development during the week.Designed for kids ages 5 and up, these weekday Training Sessions offer a dynamic, clinic-style experience that enhances the skills introduced during weekend league play. Each session is thoughtfully crafted to give young athletes more time to focus on core fundamentals, refine technique, and receive individualized instruction in a supportive setting. The program is designed to meet kids where they are developmentally, helping them strengthen their physical abilities and grow their confidence in the sport.“We launched i9 Sports Training Sessions because we heard from families who wanted more - more skill development, more time to build confidence, and more support for their kids’ growth,” said Matt Kurowski, President of i9 Sports. “Our Training Sessions are the perfect supplement to the leagues for those parents and kids who want more time on the field. They offer a consistent, encouraging environment where kids can develop at their own pace, learn from experienced instructors, and have fun doing it.”Led by trained instructors with sport-specific expertise and a passion for youth development, Training Sessions offer a structured experience that ensures focused attention and safety for all ages and skill levels. Each session aligns with the league curriculum and follows a consistent format that includes warm-ups, skill stations, and gameplay to reinforce weekly lessons. Typically offered in three-, five-, or seven-week formats on weekday afternoons or evenings, the program combines high-quality instruction with i9 Sports’ core emphasis on sportsmanship, helping kids develop athletic skills and character.Training Sessions are now offered alongside leagues at participating i9 Sports locations across the country, with options available for flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more. Designed to support each child’s unique development, these sessions provide families with a flexible way to enhance their athlete’s training and overall experience.As today’s families increasingly seek youth sports programs that prioritize skill development, flexibility, and a positive environment, i9 Sports is proud to set the standard with a program designed to grow alongside each athlete, supporting their development every step of the way. The launch of its new Training Sessions marks an exciting next step and reinforces the organization’s commitment to creating impactful, enriching experiences that empower both kids and their families.For more information on i9 Sports Training Sessions and to register, visit https://www.i9sports.com ###About i9 Sportsi9 Sports, owned by Youth Enrichment Brands, offers recreational youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics for children starting at age 3. Dedicated to helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a unique youth sports experience with age-appropriate instruction that is both enjoyable for kids and convenient for busy families. Central to the i9 Sports Experienceis a strong emphasis on teaching good sportsmanship. Coaches not only teach one of nine sportsmanship values each week but also recognize players who demonstrate those values. For i9 Sports, this approach embodies The Way Youth Sports Should Bei9 Sports is ranked on Entrepreneur’s prestigious list of top 500 franchises and was recently recognized as a 2022 best franchise to buy by Franchise Times. The organization is also honored to be selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for its meaningful actions in promoting multi-sport participation and supporting the growth of youth sports nationwide.To learn more about i9 Sports youth sports programs and locations, visit www.i9sports.com . For more information on i9 Sports franchising opportunities, visit www.i9 sports franchise.com.

