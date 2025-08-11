Tourism Powers $186 Million Economic Impact and Supports Over 1,200 Jobs in Georgetown and Scott County

That's Georgetown, KY for ya!

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism today is Big Business. But, it doesn’t seem that long ago that tourism was something of an afterthought – frivolous fun that, while enjoyable for all concerned, couldn’t compete with essential services when it came to allocating dollars.That began to change in 1974, when local hoteliers in Georgetown and Scott County recognized the power of tourism to drive economic growth. United by a shared vision to collectively market and promote the area, the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission was formed, and a 3% Transient Tax was enacted through an inter-local agreement. A tax that, to this day, fully funds the Commission and lays the foundation for a thriving, collaborative tourism industry that benefits both the community and its visitors.And what a difference a couple of decades and a couple of hundred million dollars have made when it comes to changing the impression that tourism is all fun and games.Data released on the 2024 tourism economic impact for Georgetown/Scott County shows a 4% increase over 2023. For those who like complex numbers, that translates into $ 186 million and 1,259 jobs in the tourism sector.Kentucky’s Bluegrass, Horses, Bourbon, and Boone Region, of which Scott County is a vital part, saw a total impact of a whopping 2.67 billion dollars.With this recognition of the tourist industry as a business generating significant return on investment, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism took action when some unexpected revenue became available.In addition to its regular marketing and advertising budget, the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission (GSCTC) received a boost through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds authorized by Kentucky State Legislators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds enabled GSCTC to launch an ambitious media campaign in May 2024, spotlighting the city’s rich culture, deep-rooted history, and signature southern hospitality.The campaign—“That’s Georgetown, Kentucky For Ya!”—features vibrant imagery from beloved local attractions, including Old Friends Farm, Elijah Craig’s birthplace, Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, and Bi-Water Farm and Greenhouse. Paired with evocative slogans like “Off the beaten path is our way of life,” the campaign invites potential visitors to explore the community’s unique blend of charm and recreational opportunity.GSCTC was also able to execute pop-up activations, produce lifestyle-focused video ads, and create a new website and visitor brochure. Most significantly, it allowed GSCTC to expand into high-value marketing territories that would have previously been out of reach, greatly amplifying the reach and impact of Georgetown’s tourism brand.According to Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, it has been an investment that has reaped significant dividends."We’ve always known that Georgetown has something special, and the numbers prove it," says Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. "Tourism is supporting local jobs and generating $38.1 million in labor income and $14.4 State and Local Taxes that benefit our entire community. With a total economic impact of $186 million, it’s clear that tourism plays a vital role in driving growth and strengthening businesses throughout Scott County."Her office’s efforts have not gone unnoticed by Georgetown/Scott County officials. As Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington explains, "Georgetown and Scott County have so much to offer and we are blessed with a beautiful community and it’s a great place to live, work and play," says Scott County Judge Executive, Joe Pat Covington. "Tourism plays a key role in that success. It showcases who we are, supports our local economy, and invites others to experience the charm that makes this community thrive."Echoing this sentiment, City of Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins adds, "What I love most about tourism is how it brings people together," says City of Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins. "Whether it’s someone discovering our historic downtown for the first time, or a family enjoying a weekend festival, these shared experiences strengthen our community. And while those experiences are priceless, they also have real economic value. Every visit supports our shops, restaurants, and creates local jobs."As tourism continues to thrive in Georgetown/Scott County, the community embraces the opportunities it brings, not just in economic growth, but in fostering connections, preserving heritage, enhancing quality of life for all residents, and providing memorable experiences for our visitors.

