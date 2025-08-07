2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Vehicle Count – Through Day Six

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025

Contact:

Jesse Nelson, Rapid City Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will provide daily traffic counts at nine locations for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from Aug. 1-10, 2025. The traffic counts to date for the nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2025 Rally are as follows:



Friday, Aug. 1, 2025: 56,000 vehicles entered

Up 8.2% from the previous five-year average



Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025: 62,500 vehicles entered

Up 12.5% from the previous five-year average



Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025: 60,495 vehicles entered

Up 2.4% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025: 68,906 vehicles entered

Up 19% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025: 63,863 vehicles entered

Up 13.1% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025: 59,414 vehicles entered

Up 9.7% from the previous five-year average

2025 Total to Date (6-days): 371,178 Vehicles (Up 10.8%)

Previous Five-Year Average (2020-2024) 6-day total to date: 334,934 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic-data/ during the week of Aug. 18, 2025.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

