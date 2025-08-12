Bricks, Builds and Belonging - LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta has been a Certified Autism Center™ since 2022.

We are passionate about building awesome memories for families and are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming to families, including those with sensory needs.” — Elizabeth Baker, Master Model Builder of LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To renew the credential, at least 80% of staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with understanding of up-to-date skills and best practices to welcome, include and support every person who visits, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

“We are proud that LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta has continued its partnership with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to earn our designation as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Jamica Jordan, general manager of LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta.

“We are passionate about building awesome memories for families and are thankful to our partners at IBCCES for helping us be more welcoming to families, including those with sensory needs,” says Elizabeth Baker, Master Model Builder of LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta.

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta continues to integrate the CAC elements into all the new events ensuring all guests can enjoy new activities. This includes integrating the program into annual events, such as Brick-or-Treat and Holiday Bricktacular, to ensure all guests have a bricktastic visit.

“Renewing its Certified Autism Center™ credential is a testament to LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta’s dedication to enhance inclusivity and make accessibility a part of the overall culture,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to continue our partnership with LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, and we look forward to seeing the ongoing impact of this training and certification.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



About LEGO® Discovery Centers

Welcome to our new LEGO Discovery Center. It’s the home of LEGO play, where you and your family can create your own adventures in the ultimate indoor LEGO playground with over two million bricks. From interactive MINIWORLD and masterclasses with our Master Model Builders, to a 4D Cinema – your imagination will run wild.

The new LEGO Discovery Centers are the next generation of LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in North America, of which there are 27 across the globe with the world’s first LEGO Discovery Center in Brussels and three additional LEGO Discovery Centers in North America.

Visit https://www.legodiscoverycenter.com/ for attraction info and locations. LEGO® Discovery Center is a part of the Merlin Entertainments Group.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-center gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.