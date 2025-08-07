CDS Earns Customer Success Competency from Relativity

Complete Discovery Source achieves Relativity's Customer Success Competency

Recognition reinforces CDS’ proven focus on delivering measurable client outcomes through expert-led partnerships.

This competency validates our strategic focus on client enablement and the value of Relativity’s Premier Success Program in guiding customers, empowering their teams, and delivering lasting impact.” — Jonathan Solomon, Director of Operational Development at CDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS), a premier global leader in eDiscovery, serving top law firms, corporations and government agencies for over 20 years, today announced it has earned the Customer Success Competency from global legal technology company Relativity. Through this competency, Relativity acknowledges that CDS has demonstrated proficiency and proven success in exceeding customer expectations and fostering continued partnership. To earn this unique distinction, CDS has exhibited expertise in RelativityOne best practices, ensuring clients meet their business objectives and derive meaningful, measurable value from the platform.

CDS’ achievement of the Customer Success Competency reflects a longstanding commitment to expert-led service, proactive account management and tailored client engagement strategies. By aligning project execution with client goals, CDS helps legal teams transition confidently to RelativityOne, optimize workflows and reduce risk. The competency milestone represents the culmination of CDS’ structured and scalable client success framework, which is rooted in collaboration, transparency and results-driven support.

“At CDS, everything we do is driven by our clients’ success," said Jonathan Solomon, Director of Operational Development at CDS. "This competency from Relativity validates our strategic focus on client enablement and underscores the value of having experienced partners who create support opportunities like Relativity’s Premier Success Program, guide customers, empower their teams and deliver lasting impact."

Partners with the Customer Success Competency illustrate their expertise by implementing proven strategies that help clients unlock the full value of RelativityOne. To earn the designation, CDS met rigorous benchmarks around client outcomes, engagement quality and solution adoption. The Customer Success Competency is part of Relativity’s Customer Excellence Competency Track, which recognizes partners that demonstrate outstanding performance in applying customer success best practices across every stage of the journey with Relativity’s solutions.

For more information about CDS' Customer Success outcomes, visit here.

About Complete Discovery Source:

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity’s innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at www.cdslegal.com or email getstarted@cdslegal.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

