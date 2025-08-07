Oregon DEQ to suspend EV Standard Rebate as of Tuesday, Sept. 9

Today, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced it will suspend the Standard Rebate for new electric vehicles as of Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, due to high demand and limited funding. Those wishing to receive this specific rebate must purchase or lease a new, eligible electric vehicle by 11:59 p.m. (PDT) on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. The Charge Ahead Rebate will remain open to all eligible applicants.

Applicants will still have six months from date of purchase or lease to apply for the Standard Rebate. However, people are encouraged to track available rebate funding online and apply early. If approved applications are submitted after funds are depleted, those applicants will be placed on a waiting list for payment in early spring 2026.

New, eligible electric vehicles purchased or leased before May 22, 2025, or on or after Sept. 9, 2025, do not qualify for the Standard Rebate. Also, they will not be placed on a waiting list for Standard Rebate payments at a later date.

DEQ offers two rebate types*:

Standard Rebate (Open to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies): Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a new zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List. This rebate type will be suspended as of Sept. 9, 2025.

Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List. This rebate type will be suspended as of Sept. 9, 2025. Charge Ahead Rebate (Open to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofit, low-income service providers): The Used Charge Ahead Rebate: $5,000 for the purchase or lease of an eligible used battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The New Charge Ahead Rebate: $7,500 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Select vehicle options from the Charge Ahead Eligible Vehicle List. This rebate type will remain open.



*You may apply for only one rebate.

“The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program continues to exceed all expectations and remains extremely popular with people across the state,” said DEQ Air Quality Transportation Strategies Section Manager Rachel Sakata. “It is a great way for families and individuals to save money while choosing cleaner transportation and improving air quality.”

The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program receives at least $12 million annually, or 45% of the state’s Vehicle Privilege Tax. The income-based Charge Ahead Rebate remains open due to additional funds provided through the Climate Equity and Resilience Through Action, or CERTA, grant. The one-time funding gives more low- and moderate-income households access to savings for EV purchases.

DEQ’s Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program web page has more details. Please visit the EV Rebate Contact web page to ask questions. You may register at OCVRP Sign Up to receive program updates by email.