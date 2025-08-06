ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Kicks off Statewide Arizona Promise Tour

Phoenix, AZ - Today, Governor Katie Hobbs kicked off her three-day, statewide Arizona Promise tour with visits to homeowners, a small business, a middle school, and more.

The day began at the Executive Tower in Phoenix, where the Governor took action to lower the cost of prescription drugs for Arizonans. She signed an Executive Order authorizing Arizona to join ArrayRx, a nonprofit consortium, giving consumers access to prescription drugs at a discounted price at no cost to the state. This builds on the Governor’s ongoing efforts to make healthcare more affordable, including her historic initiative that has already erased $429 million in medical debt for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans.

Next, Governor Hobbs visited Kara, a working mom of four who was able to save over $9,000 in energy efficiency upgrades through Efficiency Arizona. Because these upgrades will improve the overall energy efficiency profile of her home, Kara will continue to save even more money on her monthly electric bill.

In Mesa, Governor Hobbs visited Tanner and Angelica, who were able to buy their first home with support from the signature Arizona Is Home program. Yesterday, the Governor announced that the program has expanded to reach more than 1,000 first-time homebuyers across Arizona.

At Madison Park Middle School, Governor Hobbs stopped by the cafeteria to join students during their lunch period and thank lunch staff. In her Arizona Promise Budget, Governor Hobbs secured $3.8 million to deliver 10 million free school meals and $2.1 million for Sun Bucks, which helps to bridge the summertime meal gap with $120 for groceries per child.

Governor Hobbs then headed to Phoenix Electrical JATC, a grantee of her BuiltItAZ initiative to grow Arizona’s construction workforce and create pathways to family-sustaining jobs for working class Arizonans. There, she met with apprentices and instructors and heard how BuildItAZ funding has supported the apprenticeship program.

Governor Hobbs recently announced that BuildItAZ has helped connect nearly 3,000 Arizonans to apprenticeships and that a third round of funding—$3 million, the largest amount yet—would continue the state’s progress toward its goal of doubling construction apprentices by 2026.

The day concluded at DPS headquarters, where Governor Hobbs toured the dispatch center, observed a bomb squad demonstration, and thanked DPS troopers and dispatchers for their service while highlighting the 5 percent pay raise she secured in her Arizona Promise Budget.

