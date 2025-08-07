Updated with Photos* MPD Seeks Person of Interest in Swann Street Attempted Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in an attempted unarmed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspects approached the victims, who were standing next to their vehicle, in the 1400 block of Swann Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle and then assaulted one of the victims. During the assault, an MPD cruiser pulled into the block causing the suspects to flee. Two of the suspects were apprehended by the on-scene officers. One of the victims was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained in the assault.

A 15-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile female, of Hyattsville, MD, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

The person of interest was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photos below:

This case is under investigation by MPD’s Carjacking Taskforce, which comprises MPD detectives and agents of the FBI Washington Field Office. Multiple suspects remain outstanding. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25117536

###